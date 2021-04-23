Farmer abducted in Kwara now rescued

The farmer abducted by suspected Fulani herdsmen on Wednesday in Oke Onigbin, Isin Local Government Area of Kwara State, Alhaji Alaga Olayemi, has been rescued.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Lawal Bagega, announced this in a statement in Ilorin, the state capital, on Friday.

The statement reads: “I am pleased to inform the good people of Kwara state of the rescue of 69-year-old Alhaji Alaga Olayemi, who was abducted in his farm at Oke Onigbin in the evening of 21/4/2021 by a seven-man gun wielding gang.

“After a painstaking search and rescue operation ordered by the Commissioner of Police Kwara State and conducted within Oke Onigbin, Iloffa, Ekiti and Eruku areas of the state by the police and other members of the security community in the state, the abductors were forced to abandon their victim at Oyogbo village under intense security pressure when it became obvious they couldn’t escape arrest.

“The victim is presently undergoing some medical check up in a hospital (name withheld).

“Effort is being intensified to get the abductors apprehended.

“The Commissioner of Police, while soliciting for more cooperation of the citizens by giving police information, wishes to assure the good people of Kwara State of their safety at all times, while warning criminal elements to vacate the state, as the police command would not hesitate to employ all lawful means to deal with criminals irrespective of their status.”

