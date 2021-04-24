News

Farmer abducted in Kwara rescued

The farmer abducted by suspected Fulani herdsmen on Wednesday in Oke Onigbin, Isin Local government Area of Kwara State, Alhaji Alaga Olayemi, has been rescued. The state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Lawal Bagega, disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin, the state capital, yesterday. The statement reads: “I am pleased to inform the good people of Kwara State of the rescue of 69 -year – old Alhaji Alaga Olayemi, who was abducted in his farm at Oke Onigbin in the evening of April 21 by a seven-man gun wielding gang. “After a painstaking search and rescue operation ordered by the commissioner of police Kwara State and conducted within Oke Onigbin, Iloffa, Ekiti and Eruku areas of the state by the police and other members of the security community in the state, the abductors were forced to abandon their victim at Oyogbo village under intense security pressure when it became obvious they couldn’t escape arrest. “The victim is presently undergoing some medical check – up in a hospital (name withheld). Effort is being intensified to get the abductors apprehended.”

