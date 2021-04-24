Farmer abducted in Kwara rescued

The farmer abducted by suspected Fulani herdsmen on Wednesday in Oke Onigbin, Isin Local government Area of Kwara State, Alhaji Alaga Olayemi, has been rescued. The state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Lawal Bagega, disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin, the state capital, yesterday. The statement reads: “I am pleased to inform the good people of Kwara State of the rescue of 69 -year – old Alhaji Alaga Olayemi, who was abducted in his farm at Oke Onigbin in the evening of April 21 by a seven-man gun wielding gang. “After a painstaking search and rescue operation ordered by the commissioner of police Kwara State and conducted within Oke Onigbin, Iloffa, Ekiti and Eruku areas of the state by the police and other members of the security community in the state, the abductors were forced to abandon their victim at Oyogbo village under intense security pressure when it became obvious they couldn’t escape arrest. “The victim is presently undergoing some medical check – up in a hospital (name withheld). Effort is being intensified to get the abductors apprehended.”
Related Articles
How we’re transforming transport ministry –Amaechi
Minister of Transportation, Chibike Rotimi Amaechi, said the ministry is being repositioned to make it a hub in West and Central African sub-region. The minister at the 2020 annual ministry press briefing in Abuja on yesterday, said the ministry have during the period under review strategised policy action programme and projects to stimulate the nation’s […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Salami Panel: I didn’t procure witnesses against anybody – Malami
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has said that he did not procure witnesses to testify against anybody before the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel. The panel is probing the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu. Malami, in a statement issued by Dr […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Azura: Nigeria’s $1.2bn reserves not at risk – Presidency
The Federal Government has allayed fears over the alleged exposure of Nigeria’s lean foreign reserves to a controversial agreement between the government and investors in the Azura Power Plant located near Benin-City, Edo State. A top Presidency official, over the weekend, disclosed that the speculations that Nigeria had mortgaged a whopping $1.2 billion of her […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)