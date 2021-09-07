Farmer gets 2 months jail term for selling adulterated palm oil

An Ondo State Magistrate’s Court yesterday sentenced a 25-year-old farmer identified as Hassan Kazeem to two months imprisonment for selling adulterated palm oil.

Kazeem was convicted for mixing palm oil with chemical and water in order to maximise profit.

After the mixture, the convict was said to have sold the adulterated palm oil for N34,000.

He was said to have committed the offence on August 22, 2021, at about 6pm, at Sabo market, Ondo town in Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

Kazeem, who pleaded guilty to the charge, pleaded with the court to forgive him and promised not to commit the crime again.

He told the court, “I was looking for N32,000 to travel around to search for my wife and children because they travelled to our town and they have not come back since.

That is why I did it when I did not see anyone to borrow me.”

