Farmer killed, another injured in Kwara boundary dispute

One person has been killed and another critically injured over a land dispute between Iwo and Odo Ekun communities in Isin Local Government Area of Kwara State. It was learnt that the two communities had been involved in an age-long boundary dispute that had defiled several interventions. Narrating the latest incident which occurred on Monday, an indigene of the community confided in our reporter that a farmer from Odo Ekun who went to farm in one of the disputed areas was accosted and seriously beaten by members of the Iwo community.

“The attackers, five in number, descended on him and almost lynched him before the Odo Ekun community mobilised members to rescue him. But one escaped and went to inform his kinsmen about the development.

 

“They (Iwo) later stormed the town with guns and dangerous weapons.

 

They destroyed vehicles, houses, and in the process, shot one Mallam Abdulfatahi, who came home to celebrate the Eid festival, but based in Ekiti State,” the source added.

 

The Police Public Relations Officer, Kwara Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the development adding that six persons have been arrested. He said, “One person was killed and another injured, but we have arrested six persons in connection with the incident. We have restored calm for now and the police is on the ground in the affected communities, while investigation continues.”

 

