News Top Stories

Farmer rapes 10-year-old to death in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

A 27-year-old farmer, Israel Ikumuyi has raped a 10-year-old girl, Esther Friday, to death in Igbotako area of Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State. Israel was alleged to have perpetrated the dastardly act when he suffocated Esther to death while covering her mouth with clothe in the bid to prevent her from raising the alarm while forcefully having carnal knowledge of her. He was said to have been nabbed by residents of the community following a search to find the girl who was believed to be missing by her parents who could not find her.

According to one of the residents, who craved anonymity, Israel who kept the body of the little girl in the room also joined in the search party until his room was searched with the deceased discovered. The resident said that the man was thoroughly beaten before he was handed over to the police, adding that, “the girl’s parents were from Isoko and came to farm and live in Akinfosile, Igbotako.

“They lived with their children at the community and in the same neighbourhood with the accused person. “The deceased had told her mother who was processing cassava flakes that she was pressed and asked for permission to visit the toilet but made a detour to Ikumuyi’s house. “The mother was busy with her chores and did not remember to look for her daughter until the father, Friday Egbenere, came back from the farm and asked for the whereabouts of the girl. “They had looked for her around the vicinity but they could not find her and had to report it to the village head at Akinfosile.

“Afterwards, a team was sent out to look for her until they eventually discovered her corpse in the accused person’s room and got him arrested.” Meanwhile, in his statement with the police, Israel stated that Esther approached him on the fateful day when he was in the kitchen, cooking his dinner and asked him to give her money. He said that he refused and told her that the money he had with him was meant to cook soup, adding that he left the kitchen for his room and she followed him to his room. He said: “I did not plan to defile her, but when she slept with me on bed, I felt aroused and decided to quickly have sexual intercourse with her. I did not force her to have sex. We were together on the bed. “Trouble started when I was trying to penetrate her, it did not enter very well.

I couldn’t penetrate despite all my efforts to make sure I inserted it. It did not fully enter. “I covered her mouth with my cover cloth so that she could not raise the alarm because she was crying, but nobody could hear or come for her help.

“Due to the cloth used in muffling the deceased, she could not shout and was thereafter suffocated to death. She died when I was having sex with her.” He stated that late Esther was with him on the bed inside his room from 4:30pm till 6:00 pm. Israel, who was subsequently dragged before a Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, the state capital was told that the offence he committed contravened sections 316, 319(1) of the Criminal Code Cap 37, Vol. 1 Laws of the Ondo State of Nigeria 2006. According to the Prosecutor, Inspector Uloh Goodluck, who claimed that Ikumuyi Isreal had lured the victim into his room with the promise of giving her N100, urged the court to remand the accused person in prison custody pending the outcome of the legal advice from the department of public prosecution. At the sitting, the plea of the accused person was not taken, and he was not represented by any lawyer. Magistrate N. T Aladejana remanded the accused person in Owo Correctional Centre pending the outcome of DPP advice with the case adjourned till May 3, for mention.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG to telecom subscribers: Provide NIN to retrieve numbers

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Respite may have come the way of telecoms subscribers whose phones have been stolen or missing in the last one month as they will now be able to retrieve their lines. This came as the Federal Government adjusted its decision on the suspension of sales and registration of SIMs in the country. With this adjustment, […]
News

Malami inaugurates 774,000 special public works programme in Kebbi

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

  Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, yesterday said that the extended Federal Government Special Public Works Programme of 774,000 job opportunities to Nigerians was part of deliberate efforts and conscious strategies of government to address the ballooning population of unemployed youths and rising insecurity in some parts of the country. […]
News

Private teachers, parents protest non-reopening of schools

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Teachers and parents of private schools in Kwara State have staged a peaceful protest to press home their demand for reopening of their schools across the state. They were seen carrying placards with different inscriptions asking the state government to come to their aid and save them from hunger. Addressing journalists during the protest in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica