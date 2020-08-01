Farmer suspect: I didn’t know kidnappers killed Sports Commissioner

An English Education graduate, University of Calabar (UNICAL), Cross River State, Andrew Ogbeche, has been arrested for allegedly facilitating the murder of his boss, Egbe Ediagbonya, a former Commissioner for Sports and Local Government Area Chairman in Edo State. Ediagbonya was kidnapped on May 16, about 2am and taken away at gunpoint.

After his abduction, the kidnappers called, demanding N15 million ransom while the kidnappers later hurriedly collected N1 million ransom. An hour later after the ransom payment, the kidnappers sent a text message to the family, telling them where to pick his corpse. It took the family some days to locate his remains in the forest. When Ogbeche was asked why he organised the abduction of his boss, he initially claimed the deceased owned him salaries, but then changed his lyrics, insisting he didn’t know anything about the man’s abduction or murder.

He said he had already left the deceased’s employment almost four months before the abduction and subsequent murder. Ogbeche, however, admitted to have collected N100, 000 as his share of the ransom money. He blamed the abduction and murder of his boss on his friend, identified as Paul. The suspect, who said that he had not married because of financial challenges, explained: “Yes, I used to work for the Commissioner. I was one of his labourers, working on his Palm Oil Farm. I was on a N10, 000 monthly salary.

I worked every day. “We worked twice every day; morning and evening. I used to clear the bushes and help in bringing out the palm fruits. I worked with him for two months, but he paid only a month, promising to pay me later. I need to be consistent. “While I was working for him, I had no plans to kidnap him. While I was still working with him, a guy met me one day and said that his transport fare was not complete.

