Farmer’s body recovered in Oyo community

…residents raze herders’ settlement

Body of a farmer hacked to death by suspected herders in the Saki area of Oyo State, has been recovered from a tree where he was tied before being murdered. The news of the attack on the farmer, identified simply as Kola, at Oke Orogun Village in Saki West Local Government Area filtered into town on Sunday but whether he was dead or not could not be ascertained. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olugbenga Fadeyi, yesterday confirmed that the farmer actually died. He, however, said Kola was killed by robbers. As the incident has continued to generate tension in Saki and some adjourning communities, many residents said the herdsmen who invaded the village late Saturday night perpetrated the crime. However, what led to the attack could not be ascertained. A source in the village said the farmer was tied to a tree before he was hacked to death with a machete. Youths mobilised to rescue the victim but it was too late as he died before they got there. Angry youths stormed the herders’ settlement in the area and set their huts ablaze. In a video of the burning settlement, residents rain curses on the herders and their alleged Yoruba collaborators. But the PPRO, Fadeyi, said yesterday that relative peace had been restored in the area and that the police were working hard to prevent further breakdown of law and order. He said: “It was a robbery incident which happened on March 12, 2021 where one Sukurupu was killed. Irate youths in the area mobilised for a reprisal. “The Area Commander, Saki, called a stakeholders’ meeting to broker peace. The area is relatively peaceful as aggrieved parties have agreed to terms. Police tactical teams are on ground to curtail untoward situations.”

Like this: Like Loading...