Farmers express inability to access Urea and Nitrogen, Potassium and Phosphorous (NPK)

Four countries are currently demanding on Nigerian fertiliser as production hits 3.2million tonnes. Because of the demand five vessels will depart Nigeria with 174,579 metric tonnes of bulk Urea valued at N88.7billion ($118.4million) from Dangote and Indorama terminals at Lagos and Onne to Brazil, India, Argentina and Uruguay this month. The cost of fertiliser, which is $678 per tonnes in the global market, is beyond the reach of peasant farmers. Local price of fertiliser has increased by 57.2 per cent from N12,000 in 2021 to N28,000 in 2022. According to Volza’s Nigeria export data, Brazil, India, Argentina and Uruguay are in need of urea to boost their farms. At Lagos Port Complex, the Nigerian Port Authority shipping data revealed that Carlota Bolten would leave with 22,000tonnes, while at Indorama in Onne, Santy is laden with 33,275tonnes; AS Selina, 33,275 tonnes; Bulk Pride, 41,900 tonnes and Desert Moon, 44,129tonnes. Urea is a white crystalline organic chemical compound that is considered by agronomists as one of the most im-portant nitrogenous fertilisers globally, due to its high nitrogen content (about 46%) and neutral potential hydrogen (pH) that is adaptable to almost all kinds of soils and a wide range of crops. Urea, which provided plants with nitrogen to promote green leafy growth, also aids the photosynthesis process and offers higher crop yield in lesser time. In September, this year, eight vessels departed Nigeria with 243,217 tonnes of urea valued at N100.7billion ($143.8million) to Brazil, Mexico and Argentina and other destinations. Dangote, Notore and Indorama firms are the leading producers of the commodity in the country. It was gathered that the country is now self-sufficient in the production with 70 blending plants.

However, farmers have expressed inability to access urea and the Nitrogen, Potassium and Phosphorous (NPK) due to exorbitant prices as only 1.8million metric tonnes are consumed locally. A small scale rice farmer in Ekiti State, Chief Femi Aro explained that Russia-Ukraine war was not the issues, saying that middle men was responsible for the high cost of the input. Also, a farmer, Mr Ezekiel Ajayi, feared that the scarcity of the input would not seize if the government failed to subsidised the agricultural sector like it did to petroleum motor spirit. He said: “Government has the capacity to subsidy fertiliser for farmers. This is the only way there would be food surplus in the country.” In September, NPA’s shipping data revealed that Sea Venus ferried 30,000 tonnes at Lagos Port, while Genco Magic laden with 30,000 tonnes has departed. It noted that between June and August, 2022, three vessels departed the port with 87,000 tonnes. Hinoki left in August with 30,000 tonnes; Alda sailed out with 30,000 tonnes in July, while Pegasus departed with 27,000tonnes. It would be recalled that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)’s data revealed that the country export of urea increased from N16.77billion in first quarter, 2021 to N208.39 billion or 92 per cent urea in the first quarter of 2022. It noted that the country also exported N63.11billion worth of urea to Brazil in 2021.

Currently, Nigeria has been ranked by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) as the 12th largest urea fertiliser producer globally at a production capacity of 1.62million tonnes and the 16th largest exporter with a volume of 722,479 tonnes. Data gathered from FAO explained that in 2019, India was the highest producer of urea with an annual output of 24.2 million tonnes or 33.77 per cent of the world’s urea production. Russia, 8.17 million tonnes; Indonesia,7.3 million tonnes; Pakistan,5.8 million tonnes; United States, 5.7 million tonnes. Russia was the largest exporter of urea with 6.98 million metric tonnes; Qatar, 5.6 million tonnes; Egypt, 4.6 million tonnes; China, 4.6 million tonnes; Saudi Arabia, 4.5 million tonnes; Oman, 3.3 million tonnes; Algeria, 2.8 million tonnes; Iran, 2.4 million tonnes; United Arab Emirates, 2.1 million tonnes and Indonesia 1.8 million tonnes. It was learnt that the global urea market of urea is expected to reach $581billion by 2027 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.69 per cent.

