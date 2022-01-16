Farmers/herders clashes: Tales of sorrow from Irigwe widows

Irigwe Chiefdom in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State is one of the worst-hit lands by suspected Fulani herdsmen’s attacks in the last six to seven years. The community has a very high number of widows and orphans. MUSA PAM reports that from 2016 to date, the Irigwe tribe has witnessed hundreds of attacks targeted to eliminate the men, male children and forcefully take over their ancestral land. This is in addition the destruction of grown crops on farmlands of the people, amongst others

The Irigwe Chiefdom Sunday Telegraph findings revealed has recorded over 100 attacks launched against several communities of Irigwe land by the herdsmen between 2016 to date. The attacks were targeted at the men and had many men and male children killed, leaving behind over 1,000 widows and 2,000 orphans. However, based on the widows’ accounts, whenever the herdsmen invaded their hamlets and villages, they did not only kill their children, husbands and relatives alone but also burnt and destroyed houses belonging to the widows. At the moment, although some are willing to return home and continue with their natural farming activities, most have no roofs over their heads while some wouldn’t want to take back their children, especially the male children for the fear of the unknown since the herdsmen’s target is to eliminate the entire tribe. Most recently on January 11, 2022, residents of Ancha village, the same Irigwe Chiefdom of Bassa Local Government Area of the State witnessed yet another sorrowful day.

Suspected Fulani herdsmen invaded their village and unleashed terror on it, where 18 persons, including women and children were massacred during the attack while several houses with food grains burnt. The widows of Irigwe said that their situation was worsened by their poor financial state as they cannot cater again for their children. They also said that the government has abandoned them to their fate.

Some of the widows, said the attackers, upon invading their villages, not only burnt and destroyed their houses but killed their husbands, relations and looted their property. Juliana Monday is a 35-year-old mother of six children from Zanwra village, Jebbu Miango. She said her husband and five family members were attacked and killed on the 28th July, 2021. “They were roasted like chicken when the assailants laid ambush on our house.” In an interview with Sunday Telegraph, Mrs. Monday confessed that things have been very difficult for her since the incident last year. “My husband died and left me with six children. My children’s daily survival is a battle. The children were in school then but now, they are living at home. The Fulani burnt our house and destroyed our farmland because their aim is to kill all in the villages, especially our men and male children. I am afraid now. I have two male children and four female. I only do daily work in some people farms to get food. Please, I am pleading with government and good spirited individuals to come to our assistance now. We have nowhere to go.”

She added: “One of my children has since my husband’s death been asking of him. I appeal to the government for help. Our breadwinner was killed in a cruel manner. We need help with the education of the children and our accommodation. We need help to continue life. Feeding and life generally have been difficult since the death of our breadwinner. We need help.’’ Her story of anguish is re-echoed by 37 year-old Lami Yakubu, from the same Jebbu, whose husband, father and motherin- law and two of her sisters were also roasted in a village in a different location, by suspected Fulani herdsmen. “Life has not been easy since my husband was killed by Fulani on September 28, 2021 and left me with four children. Feeding is a big challenge. I only managed to pay for our accommodation here in Miango with the help of good spirited individuals. Sometimes, we used to get help from churches and other organisations like CAN, who donate foodstuffs to us. As I speak with you now, my children’s future depends on God. I have four children and their survival now is a huge burden,” she said as she burst into tears. The story of Rebecca Bitrus, 45-year-old mother of eight (8) children from Jebbu Miango is touching as her husband was killed by the suspected Fulani herdsmen while trying to protect her with an eight months’ old pregnancy. In her own case, she didn’t only lose her breadwinner but, left with a burden of assuming the role of a breadwinner. Bitrus, speaking to Sunday Telegraph in Miango, while holding her few months baby, Joseph, said only three out of the eight children have finished secondary school while others couldn’t further due to financial challenge. “My husband was killed on the 28th September, 2021, while trying to protect us. He was taking us out of the village when the Fulani attacked him. We had already gone and when he sighted them, he hid himself but they discovered and killed him. Our house was burnt, including other houses. “Our house was burnt down together with grains. I am just renting an apartment here to stay with the children. I wish government provides assistance. I have not received any assistance from government and my children have been out of school since the incident happened.” In the same shoe of suffering is 33-yearold Esther Bulus, a resident of Jebbu Miango, whose husband was attacked and killed in a gruesome way in his farm on the May 25, 2021 and left her with five children, all of them out of school. Her only luck is that their house was not burnt but she is afraid that the attackers may visit her any day. So, she has relocated to Miango to rent an apartment with her children, saying their safety is more important. “My husband left home that morning to his farm and asked me to cook food and bring to him. So, I was cooking the food with the intention that I will go and give him, then. Shortly before I finished cooking, somebody burst into the house crying, shouting his name and my name and saying that the Fulani have come. According to what I heard, my husband was shot and later strangled to death. I was speechless and praying that he was not dead but when I got to the scene, I noticed that he was dead. “Nobody to help,” she shouted in tears. “No husbands; they have killed most of the men. Now, we have neither food to eat nor security while they have destroyed our farmlands and anytime they can strike like they did this week in Ancha village” Another widow and the youngest of those interviewed, a mother of three children, Blessing Friday is 28 years old. She lost her husband and his younger brother also in an attack at the farm. While speaking with Sunday Telegraph, Blessing confessed that things have been very difficult for her since after the incident. “It has not been easy for me but because God is alive and He is watching over my life, I am consoled in Him. I have not received any financial assistance from the government. Our house was burnt during the attack. I only go for daily work and being paid N700 daily to feed my children. I am still young. I wished I finished my school because I stopped at SS2 but my priority is the feeding and school of my children.” Another widow, Mrs. Lydia Randy, a 40- year-old widow, resident of Miango, said her house was burnt down while her farm was destroyed, thereby compounding her woes. “What shall we do now? Who will help us at this point of pain and suffering? Fulani herdsmen burnt down our houses; still, they went ahead and destroyed our farmlands. We only depend on God to help us survive. My husband was killed by Fulani herdsmen on May 21, 2021 and left me with five children without food and shelter. We don’t have anybody on this planet earth apart from God. Only God can help us. They keep killing us every day, and there is nobody to help us. Look at us neighboring the Rukubu Barracks but yet, we have suffered the worst attacks and they killed our husbands. It has not stopped; still continues unabated. Are we not part of this country? She asked”. Also a 33-year-old, Mrs Joy Monday, became a widow on May 21, 2021, after her husband was killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen, who burnt his corpse in Jebbu Miango. She is also left with five children. She said she couldn’t even see the corpse of her husband. “I didn’t see his corpse. He was burnt to ashes by the Fulani. I am always sad. I don’t want to be talking about that incident. I have five children and their survival now is a huge burden.” A good Samaritan in the Irigwe Land, Mr Gastro Barrie, who has devoted himself towards helping the widows and coordinating them into a fellowship group to build their confidence and faith in God, said the widows were finding things very difficult to take care of themselves. “The widows don’t have soap to even wash their clothes. They need to go out and hustle for food to feed their children. Apart from few individuals and organisations who normally come to assist them, government has totally forgotten them. Their houses were burnt and there is no hope of rebuilding those houses. Some of the women lost their houses and children because of the attacks. These are some of the challenges that widows are facing. Meanwhile, the National President, Irigwe Development Association, Women Wing, Mrs Caroline Gwedu, recently disclosed that over 15,000 women whose source of livehood is farming have been cut short due the incessant attacks in the Irigwe chiefdom. She added that those who were into trading lost almost everything after their husbands and children were killed. She said the women wing of the Irigwe Development Association had in November raised funds to support and empower widows and women, who were badly hit by the continued attacks in the villages of the chiefdom. “Our women have been exposed and subjected to an untold hardship that needs the support of everyone, so that they can bounce back to their feet, because the Irigwe woman is known for hard work and being industrious”. Also, recently, the Senator representing Plateau Senatorial District, Sen. Istifanus Gyang, recently empowered over 500 women, who cut across the six Local Government Areas of; Barkin Ladi, Bassa, Jos North, Jos South, Jos East and Riyom respectively that made up Northern Zone of Plateau State. Gyang, who is also the Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, gave the over 500 widows N20,000 each to establish businesses. He said the empowerment and assistance of his constituents, mostly widows, remained his top most priority. Following the incessant attacks in the community by suspected Fulani herdsmen, Governor Simon Lalong has directed security forces to fish out the attackers. Although efforts had been made by government to relocate some of the displaced communities to their ancestral lands, some of them who were not lucky have been languishing in pains without any tangible help from anywhere, either from the federal or state governments . Just on the recent attack on Tuesday, Lalong condemned the attack and described as unending cycle of violence despite several measures taken by Government. Lalong, while reacting through a press statement by his Director of Press and Public affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Marcham, ordered security agencies to ensure that they fish out the attackers at all costs, as bringing such perpetrators to justice was the only way to halt the barbaric killings. The governor asked the GOC 3rd Armoured Division and Commander Operation Safe Haven; The Commissioner of Police; Department of State Services; Operation Rainbow and other security organs in the state to utilise intelligence available from survivors and other sources and ensure that the perpetrators of this and other attacks were apprehended and exposed. It would be recalled that Governor Lalong had last year directed the delivery of relief materials to the internally displaced persons in Bassa, who were most women and children affected as result of the incessant attacks by the herdsmen.

