Farmers/Herders conflicts claimed 2,539 lives in three years – Report

…says N400bn economic loss recorded in Benue State

A report released by Zinariya Consults has revealed that 2,539 persons were killed and 254 kidnapped in farmers and herders conflicts in the last three years across the country.
The report also revealed that between 2001 and 2018, no fewer than 60,000 deaths were recorded, over 300,000 persons abandoned their homes and 1,868 fatalities were recorded between the months of January and September 2018 in the Benue Valley made up of Benue, Plateau, Taraba, Nassarawa, Adamawa and Kaduna states.
The report, ‘Trends and Dynamics of Conflict Between Farmers and Pastoralists in Nigeria’s Benue Valley,’ comprises of findings and recommendations from a research funded by Own Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) and Global Rights Partners for Justice.
According to the report, the farmers-herders crisis led to an economic loss to the tune of N400billion in Benue State alone, resulting from the destruction of properties such as houses, livestock, farms and farm produce across the affected communities.
Assistant Research Associate, Institute for Peace and Conflict Resoultion Dr. Joeseph Ochogwu, who presented the report to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, noted that the killings and displacement of communities which have increased in recent years were primarily fuelled by land use and access to water sources as a result of climate change and other factors.

