Farmers/Herders crisis: No communal clash will snowball into violence again, Abiodun vows

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has formally received the report of the committee set up on Farmers/Herders Conflicts, declaring “never again should the people of Ogun allow misunderstanding descend into violence as witnessed in the relationship between indigenes and settlers in all the communities in the state”. Abiodun had set up the Peace Committee on Farmers/ Herders Conflicts in the wake of bloody clashes in the state, particularly in Yewa North and Imeko Afon Local Government Areas of the state.

Receiving the report from the committee headed by a former House of Reps member, Kayode Oladele, in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the governor noted that the recent farmers/ herders conflict in some parts of the state negatively affected the peaceful nature which the state was noted for. While saying urgent steps needed to be taken to address the menace, the governor urged indigenes and the settlers in the state to continue to live in peace as they had done for ages.

He wondered what could have caused disaffection among them, leading to loss of lives, properties, livelihood, while many sustained various degree of wounds in the three affected local government areas – Imeko/Afon, Yewa North and Yewa South. According to the Governor, “this Committee was set up by government to basically look into what happened, quantify the loses from both sides and make recommendations to government on how to preempt similar conflict from occuring in the future. “We realised that this axis has a communication problem which prevented our people from communicating especially in times of crisis. We are solving this problem because telecommunication companies have started erecting their masts and very soon communication will improve in these areas.”

