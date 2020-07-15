News

Farmers, herders warned not to take laws into their hands

The Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Bogoro Local Government in Bauchi State, Hon. Iliya Habila, yesterday warned farmers and herders in the area not to take the law into their hands in their respective communities.

 

Habila gave the warning when the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Toro Area Command, paid him a visit in Bogoro.

 

He said the act of taking the law into their hands remained an obstacle to peaceful coexistence among the people.

 

The caretaker chairman charged them to always opt for dialogue to resolve their problems rather than taking revenge.

 

According to him, farmers and herders can settle whatever conflict they have through patience and good behaviour, without recourse to violence.

 

He assured the Assistant Commissioner of Police that the local government council was ever ready to work with the police and other security agents to crackdown criminals.

 

He also said that his ad-ministration had inaugurated the local government committee on farmers and herders, comprising of key stakeholders.

 

He however enjoined farmers and herders to coexist with each other and avoid any act capable of causing tensions in the area.

 

Earlier, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Toro Area Command, ACP Suleiman T. Salihu, said the aim of his visit to Bogoro was to seek the support of the stakeholders to assist the police in containing kidnapping, banditry, rape and farmers/herders’ clashes.

 

Salihu said the surge in crime in the state had caused a lot of concern and requested members of the public to provide the police with credible information that would lead to the arrest of criminals in the state.

