Farmers lament acute food scarcity, price increase

Nigerian farmers under the umbrella of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) are lamenting acute food shortage Nigerians are currently facing as reflected through astronomical increase in prices of commodities.

Survey shows that despite series of interventions, especially through the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, aimed at boosting agric products and crashing prices of commodities, there are indications that the ordinary Nigerian still has a lot to contend with as regards feeding.

The situation has been worsened by insecurity, unscrupulous middlemen, and illegal mop up by aggregators or merchant processors from local farmers.

Speaking with New Telegraph, the National President, AFAN, Kabir Ibrahim, admitted that reality checks had proven President Muhammadu Buhari right, affirming that there is truly acute food shortages and hoarding going on in Nigeria.

He said the local farmers were not to blame for this menace, saying faulty agric policies of the Federal Government pushed the country into the mess. Ibrahim noted that the worsening security risks that made many farmers stay away from their farms contributed to the inflated food prices the country is currently experiencing. He pointed accusing fingers at those merchant farmers; including aggregators and proccessors.

The AFAN national president said the middlemen who have been buying and hoarding these essential agric commodities for profiteering were the ones responsible for the on-going skyrocketing food prices and artificial shortages created in the country’s agric value chains.

The frontline farmer alluded to the fact that it was the first time in Nigeria’s history, especially during harvesting period, that prices of foodstuffs have refused to drop despite CBN’s funding support for the sector.

He, however, charged the apex bank to review ABP, saying the policy was facing its biggest challenge due to encroachment, creation of unscrupulous middlemen, artificial scarcity, soaring prices of food and politicians who are now leveraging the scheme to line their personal pockets and businesses.

He said: “You see, a typical Nigerian always edges for higher price in commodity sales. As you know, if you are a producer of an item, you can keep it until the value increases.

But as a Muslim businessman, you are not allowed to buy things cheaper, keep them, because it’s costly in the market.

“This is against the will of God. So, what is happening in Nigeria’s agriculture is that we have a lot of movements of these items like grains and animals feed mills produced in the North by smallholder farmers and kept in warehouses and then sold to first, the poultry farmers who need them a lot.

“Secondly, the breweries also need them a lot and some of the processors who produced certain things with these agric commodities. So, to that extent, there is hoarding, because all those people, including the processors, cannot buy at a go all they need.

“As a matter of fact, you must sell to them in trenches and sometimes, they give contracts to people to buy for them.

So, in anticipation, some people can buy and keep. So, there is definitely food hoarding in the country. “Mr. President was right on that that unscrupulous middlemen are artificially creating food shortages in Nigeria.

“But what is happening today in this country is that CBN, in trying to help out through the Anchor Borrowers Programme scheme based on their stakes in Nigeria’s agric sector, but they don’t know it is not really working or bring out the ideal succussful results and nobody knows in CBN except some of us in core agric farming.

“The ABP scheme means getting a body or persons who can produce or supply agricultural products in very large quantity and who must have access to CBN to be able to get appointed as such, with a lot of money because some of them are already given N2 billion, N300 million in hundreds of millions to mop up agric produce by local farmers.

Like this: Like Loading...