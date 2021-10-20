Business

Farmers lament acute food scarcity, price increase

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Nigerian farmers under the umbrella of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) are lamenting acute food shortage Nigerians are currently facing as reflected through astronomical increase in prices of commodities.

 

Survey shows that despite series of interventions, especially through the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, aimed at boosting agric products and crashing prices of commodities, there are indications that the ordinary Nigerian still has a lot to contend with as regards feeding.

 

The situation has been worsened by insecurity, unscrupulous middlemen, and illegal mop up by aggregators or merchant processors from local farmers.

 

Speaking with New Telegraph, the National President, AFAN, Kabir Ibrahim, admitted that reality checks had proven President Muhammadu Buhari right, affirming that there is truly acute food shortages and hoarding going on in Nigeria.

 

He said the local farmers were not to blame for this menace, saying faulty agric policies of the Federal Government pushed the country into the mess. Ibrahim noted that the worsening security risks that made many farmers stay away from their farms contributed to the inflated food prices the country is currently experiencing. He pointed accusing fingers at those merchant farmers; including aggregators and proccessors.

 

The AFAN national president said the middlemen who have been buying and hoarding these essential agric commodities for profiteering were the ones responsible for the on-going skyrocketing food prices and artificial shortages created in the country’s agric value chains.

 

The frontline farmer alluded to the fact that it was the first time in Nigeria’s history, especially during harvesting period, that prices of foodstuffs have refused to drop despite CBN’s funding support for the sector.

 

He, however, charged the apex bank to review ABP, saying the policy was facing its biggest challenge due to encroachment, creation of unscrupulous middlemen, artificial scarcity, soaring prices of food and politicians who are now leveraging the scheme to line their personal pockets and businesses.

 

He said: “You see, a typical Nigerian always edges for higher price in commodity sales. As you know, if you are a producer of an item, you can keep it until the value increases.

 

But as a Muslim businessman, you are not allowed to buy things cheaper, keep them, because it’s costly in the market.

 

“This is against the will of God. So, what is happening in Nigeria’s agriculture is that we have a lot of movements of these items like grains and animals feed mills produced in the North by smallholder farmers and kept in warehouses and then sold to first, the poultry farmers who need them a lot.

 

“Secondly, the breweries also need them a lot and some of the processors who produced certain things with these agric commodities. So, to that extent, there is hoarding, because all those people, including the processors, cannot buy at a go all they need.

 

“As a matter of fact, you must sell to them in trenches and sometimes, they give contracts to people to buy for them.

 

So, in anticipation, some people can buy and keep. So, there is definitely food hoarding in the country. “Mr. President was right on that that unscrupulous middlemen are artificially creating food shortages in Nigeria.

 

“But what is happening today in this country is that CBN, in trying to help out through the Anchor Borrowers Programme scheme based on their stakes in Nigeria’s agric sector, but they don’t know it is not really working or bring out the ideal succussful results and nobody knows in CBN except some of us in core agric farming.

 

“The ABP scheme means getting a body or persons who can produce or supply agricultural products in very large quantity and who must have access to CBN to be able to get appointed as such, with a lot of money because some of them are already given N2 billion, N300 million in hundreds of millions to mop up agric produce by local farmers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

2022 budget: Economist faults N10.13trn revenue forecast

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

…says parameters unrealistic   A development economist, Dr. Chiwuike Uba, has said that the 2022 budget proposal presented to the joint session of the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari, last Thursday, as presently constituted, may be difficult to implement.   Uba, who is also the Board Chairman of Amaka Chiwuike-Uba Foundation (ACUF), said in […]
Business

FBNQuest: COVID-19, oil slump threaten debt sustainability

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Caution Nigeria’s total public debt hits N28.63trn in Q1’20 The crisis occasioned by the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, as well as the slump in oil prices, does not augur well for the chances of Nigeria’s external debt becoming sustainable, FBNQuest Capital Research has said. The firm stated this in a note obtained by New Telegraph yesterday. […]
Business

Fresh clarification issued on diaspora remittances

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has further clarified procedures for receipt of diaspora remittances. In a circular to authorised dealers and banks posted on its website yesterday, the apex bank said: “All International Money Transfer Operators (IMTO) must ensure that all funds in favour of beneficiaries/ recipients in Nigeria be deposited into the agent’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica