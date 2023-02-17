Farmers lament lingering fuel, naira scarcity

As fuel scarcity and naira saga continue to linger and hitting hard on dry season farming, the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has raised the alarm that local farmers are finding it difficult to operate in the country. President, AFAN, Arc. Kabir Ibrahim, made this known to New Telegraph, saying that the country’s food basket was feeling the negative impacts of the controversies surrounding fuel and naira notes scarcity. According to him, many farmers, especially those on dry season, are currently passing through difficulties, and if care is not taken, the already affected nation’s agric sector would further be impacted negatively. Ibrahim explained that they were finding it difficult to operate as they have no access to naira notes to even engage labourers to help them work on large hectares of farms. According to him, “some species of rice are due for harvest while some are yet to ripe.

Those whose rice is due for harvest could not access naira notes to engage labourers who want to be paid in cash. “So, as I speak with you, some species that are due for harvest are getting spoilt in farms because rodents are also eating them. Due to the vastness of the farms, some of us cannot cultivate without engaging labourers; we cannot do it alone, and there is no cash.”

He added that those whose rice was not due for harvest needed money to buy fertiliser and fuel to pump water to their farms to enable the rice grow well. “We are harvesting sugarcane now but nobody comes to buy. In fact, we have sugarcane in large quantities but it is wasted on farms because our buyers complained that they could not access cash.

“So the scarcity of naira notes is a serious problem for irrigation farmers. “We had hoped to recover from the flood disaster during the rainy of naira notes, we are losing hope. We have been harvesting rice but there are no buyers. Continuing, he added: “Fuel scarcity also affects farmers as they can no longer buy fuel to pump water to irrigate their farms.” To proffer solutions, he further appealed to the Hydropower Producing Area Development Commission (HYPPADEC) to assist the community recover from the flood disasters of last rainy season, saying it had not extended its interventions to af-fected flood communities even though they were the worst hit. Also speaking to this newspaper, the Chairman of AFAN, Lagos Chapter, Dr. Femi Oke, said: “The scarcity of naira notes and fuel is dealing a fatal blow to our irrigation farming activities.

“We need to pump water to our farms, buy fertiliser and other necessary inputs that will support our crops to yield well, but we don’t have money at hand to buy, and even if you have money, the price of fuel has continued to increase daily. “But we have no choice because we have gone far in farming this year and we cannot allow it to be wasted.” He said they had hope to record a bumper harvest of rice and other crops from irrigation farming this dry season, calling on the Federal Government to take quick action to resolve the challenges of the scarcity of fuel and naira notes. “If this problem persists it would lead to a waste of effort because we have spent hugely on our farms. And this is the only means of livelihood we have. “We believe in God but the government should take action and make the naira notes available, as well as ensure that the price of fuel comes down because it can determine the cost of inputs. The fertiliser that was sold to us at N11,000 during the rainy season is now N25,000,” he lamented.

