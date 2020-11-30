Farmers’ murder: Coalition seeks synergy among security agencies

…demands improved funding for the Nigerian Army

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups against Terrorism in Nigeria (CCSGTN), has urged for a gradual withdrawal of the military from internal security operations of the country, stating that the Army should be allowed to face its primary assignment of defending the territorial integrity of the country squarely.

In a statement issued yesterday to commiserate with the families of victims of Saturday’s killing by Boko Haram terrorists in the Zabarmari area of Borno State, the anti-terror group described the killings as evil, callous and inhuman.

According to the convener of the coalition, Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi, other security agencies should complement the efforts of the Nigerian Army, adding that there is a need for adequate synergy and information sharing among security agencies.

Odeyemi, who is a counter-terrorism expert, stressed that the Nigeria Police and other agencies, which have the responsibility of handling internal security affairs, should, henceforth, take charge of internal security operations in the country.

“We are lagging behind in the professionalism of our internal security because it appears the Police is overstretched, ill-equipped and seemingly unprofessional.

“So, the next thing to do is to turn to the Army for succor but that is not their primary responsibility. A situation where nearly 33 states have a military presence to take care of internal security is worrisome.”

Describing the N27bn budget for the Army in the 2021 Appropriation Bill as paltry, he said, “In a country of over 200 million people and seemingly in a period of war, this does not show that we are ready for a vigorously counter-terror war and to bring lasting peace to the North East and all other troubled zones of the Country.”

While calling for synergy and support for security agencies, the coalition said the military is fighting to save lives and properties, stressing that the people should not see them as enemies but repose trust in them by providing information for security mapping.

“Some parts of the North East are currently volatile and we must commend our gallant troops in the battlefront. We can still recall how extremely bad the situation was before the current Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, came on board. We believe the uncertainty in those areas should necessitate military clearance to preserve public safety.

The coalition said those condemning the military over the killings of the farmers are ignorant of security workings, adding that the Army deserves commendation for its patriotism, and that funding and improved equipping should rather be advanced for the military

