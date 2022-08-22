News Top Stories

Farmers pay millions, farm for bandits to access their farmlands in Kaduna – Emirate Union

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA Comment(0)

The Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives Union (BEPU) has disclosed that farmers have been paying millions of Naira and farming for bandits leaders so that they can be al-  lowed into their farms.

 

Chairman, Birnin- Gwari Emirate Progressives Union, Ishaq Usman Kasai, in a statement in  Kaduna, said farmers in various communities in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State have became so helpless and resorted to negotiations with Armed bandits for them to be allowed to access their farmlands and cultivate crops.

 

He said investigation revealed that the armed men have been contacting these Communities for negotiations for about three years ago but did not accepted until all hopes for help from the Government were lost and added that 70 percent of farmlands were not accessible by farmers because of the fear of bandits.

 

He said: “In many Communities in the area, farmers have paid millions of Naira individually and in groups before they were allowed to access their farmlands. This has continued up to present in some Communities.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NDP funding to gulp N350trn in 4 years – Minister

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Federal Government has pegged funding requirements for the National Development Plan at about N350 trillion for four years span period (between 2021 to 2025). Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr Clam Agba, who stated this yesterday in Abuja, at a pre-event press briefing to kickstart the 27th National Economic Summit (#27NES), […]
News

Reduce rebuilding certification levies, institute tells Lagos govt

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Lagos Chapter of Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) has called for reduction of building certification levies in Lagos State in order to meet Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 11.   The Chairman of the chapter, Mr. Sunday Wusu, made the call recently at a news conference to announce the 30th Lagos Builders’ Conference scheduled to […]

Nigerian Railway Corporation
News

8 days after, 146 Abuja-Kaduna train passengers unreachable –NRC

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Bid to rescue the remaining 146 of the 362 passengers on the ill-fated Abuja- Kaduna train remained in doubt yesterday as the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), disclosed that the passengers in question are unreachable eight days after the train was attacked by terrorists. Speaking yesterday, the Managing Director of NRC, Mr Fidet Okhiria, said efforts […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica