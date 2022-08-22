Farmers pay millions, farm for bandits to access their farmlands in Kaduna – Emirate Union

The Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives Union (BEPU) has disclosed that farmers have been paying millions of Naira and farming for bandits leaders so that they can be al- lowed into their farms.

Chairman, Birnin- Gwari Emirate Progressives Union, Ishaq Usman Kasai, in a statement in Kaduna, said farmers in various communities in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State have became so helpless and resorted to negotiations with Armed bandits for them to be allowed to access their farmlands and cultivate crops.

He said investigation revealed that the armed men have been contacting these Communities for negotiations for about three years ago but did not accepted until all hopes for help from the Government were lost and added that 70 percent of farmlands were not accessible by farmers because of the fear of bandits.

He said: “In many Communities in the area, farmers have paid millions of Naira individually and in groups before they were allowed to access their farmlands. This has continued up to present in some Communities.”

