Business

Farmers proffer way out of food security crisis

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

Amid looming food crises rocking the country, including skyrocketing prices of food items, Nigerian farmers under the aegis of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) have urged the Federal Government to take decisive policy action within two months of commencement of harvest season between October and November this year. National President of AFAN, Kabiru Ibrahim, made this known to New Telegraph, while speaking on the way out of food security problem in the country post-COVID-19. He said government and agric stakeholders must work hand in hand to resuscitate the Guaranteed Minimum Price (GMP), National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) and urgently intervene to restock the Strategic Grains Reserve SGR) between October and November this year in order to arrest the looming food crisis in the country. According to him, “the looming distortotion in the food system by skyrocketing prices of food items can be tamed by taking decisive action in eight weeks when the new harvest will start entering our traditional food markets such as Dawanau, Saminaka, Giwa, Dandume, Sheme and several others across the country.

“This week has witnessed a marginal drop in food prices because early maturing crops have started hitting the market and the trend is likely to continue until it reaches a crescendo at the end of September and mid-October. “The right time to intervene by the FMARD through the SGR is at this point by resuscitating the GMP and transparently placing supply contracts. “We must set up a separate produce purchasing committee comprising of upright individuals to work with SGR to transparently perform this exercise.

“The SGR should be freed from any encumbrance occasioned by the concession done in 2016/17/18, which left it with a mere 400,000 storage capacity out of its bandied 1.3 million capacity attained between 2008/2010. “Whatever is strategically reserved can then be released in the first and second quarters of 2022 to mitigate any inflationary trends and this intervention can be done again during the same period in the last quarter of 2022 for the year 2023. “The farmers will get a good price to be able to sustainably produce, the consumers will have fairly affordable prices and Nigeria will ultimately have sustainable food sufficiency and the much desired food security to bring about sustainable developmentt, which will eventually lead to attainment of the 17 SDG goals in the medium term as well as the Ultimate Agenda 2050.”

On how the loftly idea can be achieved in the country’s agricultural space, the agronomist said the following ideas must be done, including, harmonising all the initiatives by CBN, NALDA, FMARD and all cross-cutting efforts like the PFI (Presidential Fertiliser Initiative), FSC (Food Security Council), (National Economic Council) etc.

in the Agriculture Space, assenting to the NFRA and NADF Bills being processed by NASS as soon as they are presented, and reappraising FMARD by appointing competent persons to drive it. It also includes appointing a special adviser who knows what to do about food security, to work directly with the food security council. The farmers association’s national president, however, added that the current administration had taken very far reaching initiatives to make agriculture work in Nigeria and it must be commended appreciably.

“One can list, albeit off the cuff, the CBN Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, the assent to several bills such as the Seed Act 2019 and the PVP Act 2021, among several others. “The obvious threat factor to the attainment of food sufficiency, however, for now, is probity, competence and knowing what to do in the management of the entire food system, and this calls for reinvigorating it by appointing capable and competent hands with integrity.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Evaluating CBN’s intervention in cash crop production

Posted on Author TAIWO HASSAN

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Recently, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) disbursed N34.34 billion to major oil palm companies to plant new 100,000 hectares of palm trees by 2025. Also, the apex bank released over N700 million to 1,221 cocoa farmers in 10 states. These developments are aimed at bringing back the pre-oil boom era and a boost […]
Business

AU slams S&P, others for COVID-19 downgrades

Posted on Author Our Reporters

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 An African Union (AU) review panel has criticised credit rating companies such as S&P Global Ratings, for aggressive downgrades of countries on the continent during the coronavirus pandemic. The African Peer Review Mechanism — an entity of the AU — in collaboration with the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the United Nations Economic Commission […]
Business

Prestige Assurance, Pharmadeko lead in N27bn loss

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Equities market’s key performance indices, the NGX All Share Index (ASI), yesterday fell by 0.08 per cent to halt days of gaining streak as profit takings hits the market following investors crave to increase capital gains. Driven by decline in value of blue chip companies, the market closed the trading day on a negative […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica