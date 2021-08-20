Farmers proffer way out of food security crisis

Amid looming food crises rocking the country, including skyrocketing prices of food items, Nigerian farmers under the aegis of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) have urged the Federal Government to take decisive policy action within two months of commencement of harvest season between October and November this year. National President of AFAN, Kabiru Ibrahim, made this known to New Telegraph, while speaking on the way out of food security problem in the country post-COVID-19. He said government and agric stakeholders must work hand in hand to resuscitate the Guaranteed Minimum Price (GMP), National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) and urgently intervene to restock the Strategic Grains Reserve SGR) between October and November this year in order to arrest the looming food crisis in the country. According to him, “the looming distortotion in the food system by skyrocketing prices of food items can be tamed by taking decisive action in eight weeks when the new harvest will start entering our traditional food markets such as Dawanau, Saminaka, Giwa, Dandume, Sheme and several others across the country.

“This week has witnessed a marginal drop in food prices because early maturing crops have started hitting the market and the trend is likely to continue until it reaches a crescendo at the end of September and mid-October. “The right time to intervene by the FMARD through the SGR is at this point by resuscitating the GMP and transparently placing supply contracts. “We must set up a separate produce purchasing committee comprising of upright individuals to work with SGR to transparently perform this exercise.

“The SGR should be freed from any encumbrance occasioned by the concession done in 2016/17/18, which left it with a mere 400,000 storage capacity out of its bandied 1.3 million capacity attained between 2008/2010. “Whatever is strategically reserved can then be released in the first and second quarters of 2022 to mitigate any inflationary trends and this intervention can be done again during the same period in the last quarter of 2022 for the year 2023. “The farmers will get a good price to be able to sustainably produce, the consumers will have fairly affordable prices and Nigeria will ultimately have sustainable food sufficiency and the much desired food security to bring about sustainable developmentt, which will eventually lead to attainment of the 17 SDG goals in the medium term as well as the Ultimate Agenda 2050.”

On how the loftly idea can be achieved in the country’s agricultural space, the agronomist said the following ideas must be done, including, harmonising all the initiatives by CBN, NALDA, FMARD and all cross-cutting efforts like the PFI (Presidential Fertiliser Initiative), FSC (Food Security Council), (National Economic Council) etc.

in the Agriculture Space, assenting to the NFRA and NADF Bills being processed by NASS as soon as they are presented, and reappraising FMARD by appointing competent persons to drive it. It also includes appointing a special adviser who knows what to do about food security, to work directly with the food security council. The farmers association’s national president, however, added that the current administration had taken very far reaching initiatives to make agriculture work in Nigeria and it must be commended appreciably.

“One can list, albeit off the cuff, the CBN Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, the assent to several bills such as the Seed Act 2019 and the PVP Act 2021, among several others. “The obvious threat factor to the attainment of food sufficiency, however, for now, is probity, competence and knowing what to do in the management of the entire food system, and this calls for reinvigorating it by appointing capable and competent hands with integrity.”

