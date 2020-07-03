Farmers suffer losses to hospitality sector’s closure

In what looks like a fallout of COVID-19 lockdown, investors in agric sector have rued the on-going closure of the hospitality sector, saying it is disrupting their supply businesses with attendant revenue losses running into billions of naira.

Since the lockdown, the closure of hotels, event centres and other relaxation spots has had grave consequences on food item supply.

In fact, the agric investors told New Telegraph that the COVID-19 lockdown caused economic damage to the country’s agric output, which was already on the positive side last year, following the border closure policy of the Federal Government and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s intervention in the sector.

Chairman, Lagos State chapter of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Dr. Femi Oke, said his members in food business supply were lamenting the damage the lockdown had caused on their investments.

For instance, Oke pointed out that those in poultry supplies were groaning that they cannot supply chicken and eggs to these outlets, which are their biggest customers in terms of patronage.

“We have lost billions of naira in agric sector to this COVID-19 lockdown. Our members’ businesses have been disrupted, both in supply and distribution of agric products to their customers, which also affected their income.

“For instance, our members in poultry farming and food business section cannot make supplies to hotels and other social event centers nationwide because of the closure of the hospitality sector following the COVID-19 lockdown.

“I can tell you that they are losing billions of naira daily due to their inability to make agric products supplies to these outlets in hospitality industry,” Oke added.

Also, the General Manager of Tuns Farms, Osogbo, Osun State, Taofeek Badmus, disclosed that apart from inability to sell products because most off-takers are off business, the cost of feeds for the poultry was too high, making production and sustainability difficult.

He said: “The truth is that we are facing the brunt during this lockdown of our economy because of COVID-19. The cost of raw materials has seen a steady rise, while the cost of final product has been stagnant.

“The closure of hotels, event centres and functions has also affected sales of (farm) products with many of us having large stocks of finished products. Our experience was particularly painful during the lockdown as we kept on feeding birds and there was no market to sell them.

“The sale has reduced drastically. There is also a glut of products now, and has everybody is now forced to sell at lower prices.”

In his submission, the National President of the Poultry Farmers Association of Nigeria, Ezekiel Mam Ibrahim, told this newspaper that the lockdown badly hit the country’s poultry sector with members facing glut since many businesses remain closed.

Ibrahim blamed the members’ huge losses on their poultry business to the lack of synergy between federal and state governments during the lockdown, which caused serious logistics and distribution challenges to the sector despite the exemption of agric operators.

He said: “We are currently facing challenges of labour shortages and falling prices, which are yet rectified in the sector causing huge losses in poultry business since we can’t supply our customers nationwide.”

Ayoola Oluga, the Managing Director, Agrecourse Ltd, had earlier admitted that agriculture had gained a lot of traction in the last one year, especially since the Federal Government closed the land borders and CBN make loans available to farmers.

According to him, many smallholder farmers had reaped the benefits of increased production and increased income.

However, he added: “With the advent of the coronavirus, another set of problems have risen. Some farmers have continued to find it difficult to sell their products, especially fish farmers. This is mainly due to the shutdown of the hospitality sector, where you find the major off-takers.”

