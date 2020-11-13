Farmers to access new drought resistant maize

The Executive Director/Chief Executive, Institute for Agricultural Research (IAR), Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Prof. Mohammed Ishiyaku, has said it is collaborating with the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) to develop a new variety of maize with capacity for pest resistance and drought tolerance. He said the proposed variety, known as Tela Maize- – a Genetically Modified Organism (GMO)- is expected to be released to farmers by 2022.

Speaking at the opening of a twoday capacity building workshop organised for journalists on Tela maize reporting, in Kano, recently, Ishiyaku said the GMO maize, which is a product of home-grown research, seeks to develop and implement effective strategy for environmental release of the maize variety in the country. Represented by the project Principal Investigator, Prof. Rabiu Adamu, Ishiyaku further explained that the country lost about 80 per cent of annual maize production to devastating impact of biotic and abiotic agents including the fall army worm and droughts, adding that the new entrant would eliminate farmers’ constraints and preserve the maize value chain.

He said with an estimated population at over 200 million, Nigeria required about 20 million metric tonnes of maize to meet consumption. However, the country relies largely on importation with less than 11 million metric tonnes local production as scientists further pointed out that it requires urgent adoption of biotechnology to meet demand.

