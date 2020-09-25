Farmers to FG: COVID-19, others causing hike in food prices

Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s concern about the sudden increase in food prices occasioned by coronavirus, local farmers under the auspices of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) have warned that the situation could get worse if not properly managed. The National President of AFAN, Kabir Ibrahim, in an interview with New Telegraph, stated that the country was likely to experience food shortage amid the challenges facing the country.

Apart from COVID-19, he listed challenges posed by insecurity, flooding, drought in some areas, inadequate technology, power, lack of quality seeds and veritable inputs, saying these are the major impediments threatening food security and safety in the country currently. Ibrahim described the soaring prices of food items as a risk factor towards the attainment of food security, saying that for there to be real food security anywhere in the world, a number of factors, including availability of food and affordability of nutritionally balanced diet, have to be right. According to him, the country’s farmers are definitely putting in their best to make food available.

While speaking on the forces of demand and supply in agric sector, the AFAN president hinted that a common sense appraisal of this situation and good economics will show that once the demand exceeds supply there is bound to be inflation,vwhich directly affects affordability in all ramifications in prices of food in the market. He said: “To say that there is no hunger in Nigeria today is not only arrogant and obtuse, but delusionary, especially coming from some of the chief drivers of agriculture. “To mitigate this disaster waiting to happen, farmers are enjoined to adopt all round production using ground water as well as the Fadama areas and the use of the dams available all over the place.”

The agric expert explained that government should, as a matter of urgency, take proactive and decisive action in reappraising the management of the entire food system to bring about food sufficiency and the desired food security sustainably. Precisely, the AFAN president disclosed that the Ad hoc interventions and several windows of support from the Central Bank of Nigeria and various agencies, including the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, must be made available to all farmers and all regions and not just a select few. His words: “National food security is not a “one-off ” episode or for particular regions, but must be for the whole country to be sustainably impactful.

“The Presidency has luckily evolved a “feed-back” mechanism by convening a meeting in the office of the COS to x-ray some the immediate and remote causes of the prevailing turbulence in the food system. “The inadequate and threatening disaster in the poultry and animal feed definitely woke us from our seeming slumber to address the issues squarely.

“The first meeting by carefully selected stakeholders in the food system that preceded the food security council meeting of 10th September, 2020 had a far reaching effect on the decisions made at the food security council the next day, which led to the inspection of the flood incidents of Kebbi and Jigawa, among others, to enable government to be able to directly assess the situation as done already by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.

“This is absolutely necessary and evidently desirable, even though a bit late. The farmers affected all over the country must be assisted to go back to their farms promptly a as promised by the president. “We advise that the effort to assist the farmers will be more impactful if it is transparently and judiciously implemented by a combination of farmer associations and honest public servants as well as traditional rulers in all the affected areas. “To firmly and sustainably mitigate these losses the farmers are on their part already talking with NAIC to insure all their agricultural investments going forward.”

