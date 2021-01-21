Agric

FarnKonnect: Fayemi commissions world’s second biggest snail farm in Ekiti

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Adewumi Ademiju, Ado -Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi Wednesday inaugurated the world’s second largest snail farm in the state.
The N5billion project is the initiative of Dem Eli Farms and Merchandise through the expertise of Farmkonnect.
Inaugurating the snail farm, which is the biggest on the African continent, Fayemi said the decision serves as another testimony to the committment of his administration in making Ekiti a destination of choice for investors.
The farm, located at Okemesi Ekiti, in Ekiti West Local Government Area of the state, is called “Egbeja Snail Village”
The governor disclosed that the farm will provide 5,000 job opportunities when  completed.
Fayemi gave the assurrance that no stone would be left unturned by his administration in making Ekiti a commercial hub in order to make agriculture a business.
The governor said : “This project is the first of its kind in Ekiti. It will stock 2.6 million snails for  production of snails and slime for export into the international market. To us, it  will provide easy market and foreign exchange earnings as well as  generate employment for our teeming youth.
The founder of Farmkonnect, Lt. Commander Azees Oluwole (rtd), stated that  the farm, upon completion, will cover 100,000 square metres, making it the biggest investment that can generate employments and create wealth.
Oluwole revealed that at full capacity, the project can make a profit of N6 billion  annually with about 82 tonnes of exportable slime, besides generating  thousands of jobs for skilled and unskilled youth.
The Chief Executive Officer, Dem Eli Farms and Merchandise, Mrs Oluranti Ojo, said the vision behind the agribusiness, is to contribute immensely to food security and nutrition through agricultural real estate of modern technologies and methodologies

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Agric

Reopened borders: Need to protect CBN’s agric interventions

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Feelers from Nigerian farmers are that smuggling of rice into the country could increase if the land borders just reopened remain porous despite the reiteration of the Federal Government that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) should not give foreign exchange (forex) to any individual or group for food importation. Taiwo Hassan reports Recently, President […]
Agric

Reeling from coronavirus, Asia’s poultry farmers battle bird flu outbreak

Posted on Author Reporter

  Asia’s chicken farmers are confronting the region’s worst bird flu outbreak in years, with the deadly virus affecting farms stretching from Japan to India, roiling some poultry prices and showing no signs of easing. More than 20 million chickens have been destroyed in South Korea and Japan since November. The highly pathogenic H5N8 virus […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica