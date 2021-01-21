FarnKonnect: Fayemi commissions world’s second biggest snail farm in Ekiti

Adewumi Ademiju, Ado -Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi Wednesday inaugurated the world’s second largest snail farm in the state.

The N5billion project is the initiative of Dem Eli Farms and Merchandise through the expertise of Farmkonnect.

Inaugurating the snail farm, which is the biggest on the African continent, Fayemi said the decision serves as another testimony to the committment of his administration in making Ekiti a destination of choice for investors.

The farm, located at Okemesi Ekiti, in Ekiti West Local Government Area of the state, is called “Egbeja Snail Village”

The governor disclosed that the farm will provide 5,000 job opportunities when completed.

Fayemi gave the assurrance that no stone would be left unturned by his administration in making Ekiti a commercial hub in order to make agriculture a business.

The governor said : “This project is the first of its kind in Ekiti. It will stock 2.6 million snails for production of snails and slime for export into the international market. To us, it will provide easy market and foreign exchange earnings as well as generate employment for our teeming youth.

The founder of Farmkonnect, Lt. Commander Azees Oluwole (rtd), stated that the farm, upon completion, will cover 100,000 square metres, making it the biggest investment that can generate employments and create wealth.

Oluwole revealed that at full capacity, the project can make a profit of N6 billion annually with about 82 tonnes of exportable slime, besides generating thousands of jobs for skilled and unskilled youth.

The Chief Executive Officer, Dem Eli Farms and Merchandise, Mrs Oluranti Ojo, said the vision behind the agribusiness, is to contribute immensely to food security and nutrition through agricultural real estate of modern technologies and methodologies

Like this: Like Loading...