Farouk Abdulrazaq empowers indigent Kwarans in Ilorin

Farouk Abdulrazaq, politician and son of Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has stated that his passion for the development of Kwarans, is driving him into human capital development. Farouk stated this, when he empowered some indigent persons in Ilorin on Thursday.

“I have put myself up for the service of the people of Kwara State, like my father is doing for them. Being the son of a governor, bestows huge responsibilities on me, as people also look up to me for assistance. My father is committed to uplifting the plights of Kwarans, and to leave a lasting legacy in their hearts, so it is incumbent on me, to assist in whatever means possible,” Farouk stated.

One of the beneficiaries, who spoke on behalf of others, Mr. Ibrahim Abdul, said, the money given to him by Farouk, will help in the growth of his cocoa business, and also help others who attended the event.

Abdulrazaq said his next phase of empowerment will be for the physically challenged persons in the state, to assist them assume some level of independence, through his life transforming foundation, which is targeting to take most of the physically challenged persons off the streets.

“We hope that few lives can be touched through our magnanimity, no matter how little, I will always help my people, for the trust they have in us, and to have voted my father, as governor of the state,” Abdulrazaq said.

