Farouq bags Most Trusted Woman in Public Office award

The International Human Rights Commission IHRC has decorated the Minister of Human Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq with the award of the ‘Most Trusted Woman in Public Office’. The Minister was bestowed with the award yesterday in her office in Abuja. While decorating the minister, the Country Head for Nigeria and Commissioner for West African Countries, IHRC Ambassador at Large, Friday Sani noted that a searchlight was secretly beamed on Umar Farouq for the past two years, and that no accusation of diversion of funds or any other abuse of office was found on her.
