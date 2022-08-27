News

Farouq harps on strengthening organisational structure for service delivery

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has called for improved actualisation of the ministry’s mandate. The Minister made the call, while declaring open a two-day Management Retreat for staff and agencies of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development. Farouq noted in her keynote address that natural disasters and manmade crises across the country have adversely impacted the lives and the well-being of many Nigerians, hence the need for the Ministry to look inward towards strengthening the organizational structure of the ministry for improved service delivery.

“This exercise is the assembly of the Management Staff of the humanitarian sector designed to brainstorm on ways of improving the actualization of the mandate of the Ministry. It is also a period of stock taking and winding down to under-study the level of implementation and impact of the various programmes of the Ministry including the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs).

 

