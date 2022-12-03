Fascinating African flavour at Qatar 2022

During a major competition like the FIFA World Cup and the Olympic Games, getting a different topic outside of the fiesta is a big task. That the Super Eagles are not part of the ongoing Mundial in Qatar is no news but the tournament has not lost its spark, rather, it has been a very fascinating and intriguing event which has recorded a number of amazing upsets. England, Brazil, France, Argentina, Holland, Portugal and Spain are waxing stronger with fans across the world having huge expectations that they could get better as the competition progresses in Qatar.

Who will ever expect Belgium, number 2 in FIFA world rankings, to crash in the first round of the World Cup with their golden generation of superstars? In the crunch match against Croatia in the last round of matches for the first round, the Belgians were ordinary and failed to show desire and hunger to proceed. Iran beating Wales 2-0 in the second round of matches in Group B was a shock just as Japan, after beating Germany 2-1 in the first match, dominated possession but conceded defeat to Costa Rica 1-0 courtesy of a single shot on target. The Japanese however came back stronger in the last group match by beating Spain 2-1 to top the group and the result sent Germany out despite the 4-2 win over Costa Rica.

The African teams did not start too well but they have exploded at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar. Every football loving person on the continent should be proud of Morocco after emerging tops in Group F with seven points ahead of 2018 runners-up, Croatia. Morocco did not lose any match and the only goal conceded in the first round was an own goal against Canada in a match they won 2-1 on December 1st. Before then, Morocco held Croatia to a goalless draw in the first match and also defeated highly-rated Belgium 2-0 in the second. No doubt, the magnificent FIFA training centre of the Moroccans is fast yielding dividends.

Football in the North African country is exploding. Age-grade team, female teams and also the senior national team are doing great. Overall, African teams have been fantastic at the ongoing World Cup. Cameroon recorded an entertaining 3-3 draw against Serbia in a match they could have easily won if there was no problem in their camp. Ghana also produced an electrifying encounter in the match they lost 3-2 to Portugal and went ahead to pip South Korea 3-2 in another energy sapping encounter. Senegal had a good opening game against Holland but conceded two late goals to lose 2-0.

The Teranga Lions went ahead to beat Qatar 3-1 and Ecuador 2-1 to earn a last 16 berth in the global football showpiece. Tunisia bowed out at the mundial on a high by recording four points in three games with a massive win over World Cup champions, France. The world will always remember that an African country defeated the world champions. There are salient issues to be evaluated in the ongoing Mundial. The fighting spirit of these African representatives are very encouraging. Such is not the case with the Super Eagles. The current Eagles stars are lackadaisical in the national team but always hot at their respective clubs.

The fighting spirit is not there as expected while the technical depth of the current coach Jose Peseiro is in doubt especially over the understanding of the Eagles stars. The influx of Nigerian players born abroad in the senior national team is also a big deal just as the team battles with leadership problem. Emmanuel Dennis who is yet to earn 10 caps with the team stubbornly decided to take a penalty which was eventually lost against Portugal in a friendly. It speaks volumes about the team with no leader or direction.

It is also important to note that all the African countries in Qatar are with indigenous coaches and these coaches gave a good account of themselves. Nigeria has coaches good enough to handle the Eagles but the federation believes only a foreigner can do the job. The new President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, must act fast on the issue of coaching. The five African representatives at the Mundial are with enough experiences to do well at the next AFCON next year in Cameroon. The NFF should fortify the Eagles and provide a direction in the technical arm of the team such that the Eagles will fly again not only on the continent but on the global stage.

