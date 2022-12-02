News

Fasehun: We’ve not adopted any presidential candidate –OPC

The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) has said that if late Frederick Fasehun, were to alive, he would have kicked at the current political dispensation under which citizens are suffering socio-economic hardship and insecurity. Speaking on the fourth anniversary of his death, the president of OPC, Otunba Wasiu Afolabi, said the group has not formally adopt any candidate for the 2023 elections, be it for the legislative, the gov-ernorship, the presidency. Afolabi said: “We must commiserate with our mother, Deaconess Iyabo Fasehun, on this occasion of the fourth anniversary of the death of our Founder and President, Dr. Frederick Isiotan Fasehun.

“We pray that God will continue to keep Mama and the children. And may God continue to steer the leaders of OPC to continue in the laudable steps laid by our legendary leader in the advancement of democracy and the welfare and protection of Yoruba people and their neighbours.” According to the OPC President, the current hardship faced by Nigerians was a remarkable departure from what Fasehun fought for when he founded OPC in 1994 as part of the struggle to enthrone democracy. “This democracy we see is certainly not the democracy fought for by Fasehun, MKO Abiola, Anthony Enahoro, Dan Suleiman, Arthur Nwankwo, Abraham Adesanya, Kudirat Abiola, Gani Fawehinmi and other heroes.”

 

