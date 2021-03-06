Fashanu: Eagles not super anymore

Former Aston Villa forward and Nigeria’s Football Ambassador, Mr. John Fashanu, has lambasted the standard of the country’s national team, saying there is nothing special anymore about the Super Eagles. The former Wimbledon FC star insisted the Eagles had lost their invincibility due to a raft of poor performances in recent years and Nigerians no longer watch their darling team with complete confidence.

He said there wouldn’t have been any reasons to nurse a fear when the Eagles are to face countries like Benin Republic and Lesotho if not that poor results from unimpressive performances had badly decimated the team’s reputation. The team face the Squirrels of Benin Republic in an African Cup of Nations qualifier in Cotonou on Friday and play Lesotho five days later in Lagos.

He said: “They need just a point from the two matches to book their place in the continental competition slated to be hosted by Cameroon next year but Fashanu believes the Gernot Rohr’s men must work hard to achieve their objective. “Some people may believe it is going to be easy for the Super Eagles to pick the point from these two games but football doesn’t work that way.

“No more small teams in African football; more so, the Super Eagles are no longer super, they have lost the fear factor that we know with them in the past. So, they have to really work hard to make sure they qualify. The Nigeria Football Federation must also do all that are necessary to support the team.”

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, is Rohr’s first choice in the attack but the forward has struggled with crisis both on and off the pitch and Fashanu who won the 1988 FA Cup with Wimbledon said the German tactician should drop the former Golden Eaglets star for Paul Onuachu. Onuachu is unarguably Nigeria’s best striker in Europe after netting 24 goals for his Belgian side Genk and Fashanu insisted he should naturally lead the line in the two games. He added: “You can’t say because a player plays in the English Premier League, the Bundesliga or Serie A, he is better than those who play in Belgium or even Turkey.

“You pick players based on current form; I don’t know why you will drop somebody who has scored more than 20 goals in Belgium and feature someone who is struggling for form.” Many African footballers plying their trade in Europe might not feature for their respective nations during the current international window after many managers of various clubs threatened not to release their players.

They threatened to activate the new FIFA rule that allow them to hold on to the players because of the effects of COVID-19. Fashanu said COVID-19 had dealt a big blow on football generally and it is important for national teams to negotiate with clubs. He said: “Coronavirus has ravaged the world and one of the badly hit is football. You can only sympathise with these clubs. It is a FIFA rule and let us see how things will pan out at the end of the day.”

