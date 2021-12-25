Arts & Entertainments

Fashanu, Tboss, Prophet I O Samuel, others at Adini movie premiere

Last week Friday was indeed a remarkable day for movie punters as another blockbuster movie, Adini, hit the cinema. It was a star rated event as Abuja Silverbird Cinema Hall 4 was filled to capacity for the premiere of Nigeria’s indigenously produced creative master-piece, Adini The movie, according to the producer, is a story of Africa like you have never heard or seen produced before. Adini is a story of how a girl gets hypnotised by her grandfather’s music, sees the futuristic version of her in a trance and sets out on a journey to become her true self.

This is a movie you cannot afford to miss, the producer said. In a chat with Prophet I. O. Samuel, the executive producer of the movie, he said: “Adini is a story of humanity told from the African perspective of music, art and culture like you have never heard or seen before. Adini is the first African film to use animation, live action, compositing and virtual production combined as its production techniques and approach” When he was asked further why he ventured into the entertainment industry, he said: “As a man of God, we win souls for God in various ways, I have been doing music for years and have won souls for Christ and I have a lot of songs currently enjoying airplay in various media platforms.

There is a mystery behind the black race that cannot be comprehended, and this interesting sophistication makes the world marvel at the outstanding nature of blacks.” Prophet I O Samuel is the General Overseer of Shiloh Word Chapel in Abuja and he is known for his charitable works and prophecies. Some of the top personalities that attended the stars studded movie premier include Ambassador John Fashanu, TBoss, cast and crew members. The movie is of Gabriel Jah Concept film, created using live-action 3D and compositing techniques to tell an African story strongly influenced by music.

 

Our Reporters

