Fashanu, Udeze warn Rohr over reliance on ‘foreign’ Eagles

Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr has been warned to slow down on his approach on populating the national team with players who were born or grew up abroad.

 

Football ambassador John Fashanu and ex-international Ifeanyi Udeze agreed in their opinions that over reliance on players born abroad is not only affecting the Super Eagles but slows down the pace of local football development.

 

 

Fashanu said it is important that Coach Rohr looks in the way of players in the local league saying a few of them should be considered for national assignment.

 

“We need to look at our players at home; we have to give them the chance so that they will not go and go down again. Foreign players are also Nigerians but we have to develop these ones at home too by giving them the chance,” he said.
Udeze does not have problem with having foreign-born players in the Super Eagles but frowns at having them dominate the squad.

 

He said that African football is different from Europe and when it comes to the crunches the African mentality will have to pay the huge part in the success of the team.

 

“There is no problem if we have one, two or three players from Europe in the team; after a while they will blend with those who grew up playing here. But the coach must desist from relying entirely on those players who are born abroad for his selection; this is not what we used to have in the past, we have to find a way of developing our own,” he said.

 

