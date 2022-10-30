Fashion at its finest at AFDW

Last quarter of the year is always when the fashion season blossoms. The runway was lit at the just concluded African Fashion and Design week which took place at the Oriental Hotel, lagos. The fashion show which had other fashion programs from the Exhibition to the Master class sessions with fashion stakeholders from Europe, New York and Africa made it an epic celebration for their 10th anniversary of promoting enterprise in the fashion industry in Nigeria. Some of the designers that their pieces made it to the runway were 21. To open the fashion show was Nigeria’s very own fashion maestro, Ejiro Amos Tafiri. Other designers that shined on the runway were, Aulgah Nato from Kenya, Sonia Jerry from Nigeria, Ade Bakare who is prominent both in United Kingdom and Nigeria, Mena Allure based in both in Nigeria and Italy, Fihankra from Ghana, to name a few. There were presentation from up and coming designers who has been sponsored by Bluepearl organisation, organisers of the African Fashion and Design Week. According to the founder of African Fashion and Design Week, Queen Gold Daniella Sekibo, the best way to keep putting Africa and Nigeria in the world map is to keep celebrating the creativity. Fashion is one Nigeria’s biggest export to the world. It is great to keep giving opportunity to the budding talents to grow as well.
