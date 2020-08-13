Fashion designer: Prosecute killer inspector, family tells police

Family of a 20-year-old fashion designer allegedly murdered by an inspector in Osun State has raised the alarm over plans by the police to cover up the case. The victim, Ayomide Taiwo, was reportedly beaten to death last week by Inspector Ago Egharevba over the victim’s refusal to part with N500 bribe. But the victim’s family accused the police of planning to sweep the case under the carpet. The family, which accused the police command of deviating from its earlier promise that the officer responsible for Taiwo’s death would be arraigned last Monday, wondered why the parade was cancelled. The family, however, called on eminent personalities and well-meaning Nigerians to intervene promptly in order not to pervert justice. The spokesman for the family, Taiwo Olaire, told journalists in Osogbo, they would do everything possible to get justice for the deceased. He said: “We won’t allow the police to bury the case.

We are going to do everything within our means to ensure we get justice. We are waiting for the police to conclude their investigation; we are following the case keenly. “We also appeal to well-meaning Nigerians and human rights activists to come to our aid and support us in getting justice in this case.

“It is unfortunate that my late brother, who was very hardworking and recently did freedom from his apprenticeship was wasted because of N500 bribe.” Also, Mr. Segun Agboola, who is a younger brother to the victim’s mother, charged police authorities to ensure justice in the matter. Agboola said the suspected killer police officer should be charged to a competent court and be made to face the music in accordance with the law to serve as a deterrent to other policemen. Ayomide died at 8:30a.m., last Sunday after six days in coma at the Ladoke Akintola Teaching Hospital (LAUTECH), Osogbo, where he was receiving treatment. After his death, the police pledged to arraign Egharevba last Monday. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Yemisi Opalola, said in a statement that the police were still investigating the case. She said: “We are looking for more evidence before the accused could be charged to court.

The police will charge Inspector Ago to court immediately after we finish our investigations.” The PPRO said the Nigeria Police Force had dismissed Egharevba, who was attached to Ibokun Divisional Police Headquarters. The state Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie, also condemned Ayomide’s murder. Adie, according to the statement by Opalola, said the said dismissed police officer had faced the orderly room trial and would be subsequently charged to court. He said the command under his watch would not tolerate any act of indiscipline, brutality, unprofessional behaviour and incivility to members of the public.

