Fashion designer stabs 30-year-old man to death in Ogun

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 32-year-old fashion designer, Omowumi Oyapitan for allegedly killing a 30-year-old man, Mohammed Ahmed. The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim to death with a broken bottle.

The Police Public Relations (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday, December 29.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the police at Onipanu Divisional Headquarters from one Stephen Udo the managing director of a hotel.

The complainant told the police that, an argument ensued between two of his guests in the hotel, and in the process, the suspect broke a bottle and stabbed the victim. “Upon the distress call, the DPO, Onipanu Division, CSP Bamidele Job, mobilised his men and moved to the scene where the victim was met in the pool of his own blood.

“The suspect was promptly arrested, while the victim was rushed to state hospital, Ota, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, who has been in the hotel since Monday December 27, was hiding there after stealing the sum of N600,000 belonging to his boss at Hayorlak Hotel where he was working as bartender.

“It was further gathered that he used part of the stolen money to lodge some of his friends, and that he had altercation with one of those he lodged in the hotel because he accused him of stealing part of his money, the accusation led to hot exchange of words between them.

