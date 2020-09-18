Fashion enthusiast, Noble Igwe, seals ambassadorial deal with ‘Wear It All Luxury’

Popular fashion enthusiast, Noble Igwe have clinched yet another ambassadorial deal with a leading fashion brand in Nigeria ‘Wear It All Luxury’ where he was named the Social Media Influencer of the top brand.

Announcing the deal, CEO of the brand, Sodiq Babatunde Rufai through a statement made available to the media, said that the choice of Igwe as the new face of the luxury brand is as a result of his good fashion sense and reputable character.

Rufai said: “We look forward to getting great value for this collaboration and an increase business growth for ‘Wear It All Luxury’ and most importantly further positioning the brand in the face of the global world at large.”

With over 10 years of existence in the fashion business, ‘Wear It All’ boasts of quality unisex outfits and is a house to many top entertainment and sport personalities.

Expressing his delight as becoming the new face of the luxury brand, Noble expressed gratitude to the management of the outfit for their considerations and belief in his personality.

“I am very grateful to be working with the ‘Wear it All’ brand as its Ambassador.

“Thank you for the opportunity you have given to me to work with you. I promise to bring my best forward, to do my very best to promote your service, and put in all efforts to ensure people accept you as their number one boutique in Lagos and Nigeria,” he said.

