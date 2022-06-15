Fashion Finest Africa gears up for 2022 ‘Culture to Couture’ edition

The organisers of Fashions Finest Africa said that all is set for this year’s edition of the Epic Show which is the biggest gathering for new and emerging fashion entrepreneurs in Africa.

This year’s Epic Show is scheduled to be a two-day event packed show that will kick off on Friday the 17th to Saturday 18th June 2022, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Victoria Island Lagos.

The Show which debuted in May 2017 has been highly embraced and feverishly anticipated by fashion enthusiasts, entrepreneurs and brands across Africa and beyond.

The theme for this year’s show is ‘Culture to Couture’ and the aim is to highlight and celebrate the growth of African fashion from being just a cultural identity to being a global phenomenon that everyone, anywhere in the world wants to identify with.

On it’s 4th Edition, Epic Show is truly going to be a one- stop gathering for the most amazing shopping experience, learning opportunities, and fantastic display of African fashion and all that it entails.

This epoch event will begin on the 17th of June, with the Business of Fashion Conference that highlights pertinent conversations in the African fashion industry. This year, the Conference boasts of outstanding panelists and thought- provoking topics.

The first panel will be discussing the topic; Meeting the Worldwide Demand for African Fashion: How Do I Benefit? The confirmed panelists include: Angel Obasi, popularly known as Style Connaisseur – International Fashion/ Lifestyle Influencer, Annie Oti – Founder, African Fashion Law, Princess Ronke Ademiluyi – Founder Oodua Textile Hub/ Convener AFW London, Eyo Bassey – MD/ CEO PayPorté and Sola Oyebade – CEO Fashions Finest Africa.

The second panel on the Conference will revolve around the modelling industry and helping young models plan properly for a fulfilling modelling career. The topic to be discussed is; How Do International Placements Really Work. The confirmed speakers include Cara Ekwueme – International Model signed under Zane Model Management, Chuka – International Model signed under MyBooker Agency, Morgan Otagburuagu – Internationally acclaimed fashion photographer and Bisola Salawu – Fashion and Fitness Model who will also serve as the moderator.

The Epic Show will also feature 5 fashion shows with over 30 designers from within and outside Africa including Eugene D’Wise and Vicci Mahi from Ghana, Fubi from Germany, JP Kingdom from London and Love Label By Ife from Nigeria to mention a few.

The shopping experience promises to be amazing at Fashions Finest Africa as our over 40 exhibitors will be offering amazing mouthwatering discounts for incredible fashion items. It is going to be an opportunity to shop till you drop.

The event is proudly organised by Fashions Finest Africa, the biggest platform for new and emerging fashion entrepreneurs.

FFA are dedicated to using their organisation as a grand opportunity to set up new and emerging fashion entrepreneurs, as well as help fashion businesses scale up through our conferences, exhibitions and fashion shows.

The Epic Show is proudly supported by Zaron Cosmetics, Mahogany International and Nightangle.

The esteemed partners were listed as Yemi Lights, Fuerte Hands, Sights and Crafts, AE Distinct Global Communications, House of Denny and Q21 Solutions while media partners are; Startimes, Trace, JohnNathan Photography, Maxvid Films.

