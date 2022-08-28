Body & Soul

Fashion for a cause: HUMANx takes the Runway at AFWN, LFF 2022

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye with Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Socially-conscious Nigerian fashion brand, HUMANx, is set to unveil its latest design collection on the Africa Fashion Week Nigeria (AFWN) and Lagos Fashion Fair (LFF) platform at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos from 7th to 9th September 2022.

Each in its 8th edition, the combined AFWN and LFF event represents the largest stage for emerging and established fashion designers from Africa to showcase their talent and creativity to a global audience. And HUMANx will debut its Summer-Spring 2022 collection in the live show alongside other Nigerian and African creatives.

“At HUMANx, we are always pushing the boundaries of creative expression. And we can’t wait to present our new 4-series collection to the world,” said Gbemi Elekula, founder and creative director.

“The SS22 Collection features stunning ensembles that exude the essence of nature, its superior aesthetics and a message to let its beauty be, in its purest form.”

Reiterating the brand’s essence, Elekula said: “All women deserve expression. And we offer arty, edgy and eclectic clothing and accessories— in beautiful bright colours and fabric combinations—to compliment all ages and figure types. Our aim is to help the wearer stand out while doing good. Each HUMANx  sale unlocks access to better sanitary products for females in rural Nigeria,” she added.

According to the organisers, other emerging Nigerian fashion brands billed to showcase their works at the 3-day event include AdirestylesNG, Ego by Ego, Fashion by Ashani, HardleySeen, KaffyKreate and Max Chidera Official.

Joining on the Pan- African runway are Nivaldo Thierry from Mozambique, YawsCreations from The Gambia, and Hortense Mbea Afroplan from Ethiopia. It will feature an Adire workshop by Adire Oodua Textile Hub and a masterclass session by serial entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani.

 

