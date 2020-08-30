Body & Soul

Fashion shades of Ini Edo

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo is all out for fashion ensembles that are not just classy but sexy too.

 

The actress who have nicknamed herself as “Brown Sugar’ has been putting her hourglass figure on display for different fashion brands.

Often referred to as the Barbie doll of the movie industry because of her perfect curves, Ini Edo’s Instagram handle is buzzing with different shades of fashion.

 

From palazzo pants to mini dresses and ripped jeans, Ini Edo knows how to make stunning style statement.

Her recent fashion plug, Secrets By April have been the source of many fashionable pieces that flatter her curves.

Her social media page is like a catalog of different looks that describe the
screen diva’s personal style.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Go suck a lemon

Posted on Author Juliet Bumah

  D ebola could not believe her ears.     Aunty prophetess was pregnant! So, she was hunting for a man too?     “You’ve been praying for me for over five years and nothing happened despite my despiration,” Debola said.     “That is the problem. That desperation has cost you a lot. Let […]
Body & Soul

Bring back events –Comedians, event comperes cry to FG

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

A group known as Comedians of Federal Republic Movement, CFRM are begging state and the Federal government to bring back events, stressing that they will adhere to the preventive measures to curtail the virus.   According to Tormene Eebubari, popularly known as Comedian Tormene, who spoke on behalf the group, said that comedians, MCs, DJs […]
Body & Soul

Korede Bello, ‘the sexiest man alive’

Posted on Author In this interview with Ifeoma Ononye,

Nigeria’s singer and song writer, Korede Bello music shot him to fame. Now his good looks are creating another attraction to his brand. He was recently declared ‘The Sexiest Man alive’ by Africa’s savvy ‘Man Magazine’ and its left for you to take it or leave it. The photoshoots and the behind the scenes have […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: