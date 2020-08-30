Fashion shades of Ini Edo

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo is all out for fashion ensembles that are not just classy but sexy too.

The actress who have nicknamed herself as “Brown Sugar’ has been putting her hourglass figure on display for different fashion brands.

Often referred to as the Barbie doll of the movie industry because of her perfect curves, Ini Edo’s Instagram handle is buzzing with different shades of fashion.

From palazzo pants to mini dresses and ripped jeans, Ini Edo knows how to make stunning style statement.

Her recent fashion plug, Secrets By April have been the source of many fashionable pieces that flatter her curves.

Her social media page is like a catalog of different looks that describe the

screen diva’s personal style.

