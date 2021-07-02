News

Fashion trailblazers storm Glo-sponsored African Voices

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Two trailblazers, who are re-designing the African fashion landscape, would this week be on African Voices Changemakers, the CNN magazine programme sponsored by telecommunications service provider, Globacom. They were Nkwo Onwuka, Creative Director of Abuja, Nigeria-based Nkwo Design Studios and Rich Mnisi, Creative Director, Rich Mnisi, an exclusive label domiciled in South Africa. Operating under the label, Dakala Cloth, Onwuka desired to reduce textile waste. She had, to this end, focused on creating limited edition fashion styles from left-over pieces of denim, made in Nigeria cotton, end-of-line fabrics and cutting table waste. The label aimed to harness the capabilities of past and contemporary technology to promote a sustainable preservation of traditional crafts.

The fashion enthusiast transformed traditional methods of handcraft like weaving, beading, hand dyeing and embroidery to give newness to fabrics and make them suitable for conventional use. His South African contemporary, Mnisi, was a young designer, who had special interest in popculture fashion. A graduate of Fashion Design and Business Management of the South African School of Fashion, he founded his own brand OATH Studio in 2014, the year he won the African Fashion International Young designer award at the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Africa.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Send signal of intolerance to criminal elements, group tells Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter The growing insecurity in the country, has compelled a peace advocacy group, Global Peace and Life Rescue Initiative (GOPRI), charge President Muhammadu Buhari on the need to be firm and more assertive in the way and manner he handles the security challenges assailing society. Specifically, the peace organisation said the president’s body […]
News

PDP to Nigerians: 2021’ll be better

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed hope that year 2021 would be better for Nigerians despite pain they experienced in the outgone year. The party in its New Year message by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that Nigerians witnessed untold hardship and bloodletting in 2020, which it blamed on the ruling All […]
News Top Stories

UNILAG: Council names Soyombo acting VC

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Senate rejects action Ogundipe: My travail, a challenge The Governing Council of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), has named Prof. Theophilus Omololu Soyombo, of the Faculty of Social Sciences as the new vice-chancellor of the institution in acting capacity. The appointment of Soyombo yesterday by the Governing Council led by the Chairman/Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Wale Babalakin, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica