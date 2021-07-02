Fashion trailblazers storm Glo-sponsored African Voices

Two trailblazers, who are re-designing the African fashion landscape, would this week be on African Voices Changemakers, the CNN magazine programme sponsored by telecommunications service provider, Globacom. They were Nkwo Onwuka, Creative Director of Abuja, Nigeria-based Nkwo Design Studios and Rich Mnisi, Creative Director, Rich Mnisi, an exclusive label domiciled in South Africa. Operating under the label, Dakala Cloth, Onwuka desired to reduce textile waste. She had, to this end, focused on creating limited edition fashion styles from left-over pieces of denim, made in Nigeria cotton, end-of-line fabrics and cutting table waste. The label aimed to harness the capabilities of past and contemporary technology to promote a sustainable preservation of traditional crafts.

The fashion enthusiast transformed traditional methods of handcraft like weaving, beading, hand dyeing and embroidery to give newness to fabrics and make them suitable for conventional use. His South African contemporary, Mnisi, was a young designer, who had special interest in popculture fashion. A graduate of Fashion Design and Business Management of the South African School of Fashion, he founded his own brand OATH Studio in 2014, the year he won the African Fashion International Young designer award at the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Africa.

