Fashola: 11 biggest construction firms return to sites in 26 states

No fewer than eleven biggest contractors of the Federal Government have returned to construction sites in 26 states of the federation in May, 2020. The commencement of construction work at the various sites was followed by the resumption of maintenance works in 92 different locations across the 24 states of the federation by the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, confirmed yesterday at the 26th meeting of the National Council on Works, which was held in Port- Harcourt, Rivers State.

The meeting had as its theme; “Road Infrastructure Development, Job Creation and National Economic Growth.” The Minister said the government then decided to increase the scope of local content, labour and materials by advocating for increased use of cement, stone and concrete, which were all locally available, advocating for the local production of bitumen, because of the nation’s largest deposits of the raw material.

“I am delighted to inform you that many of these policies are at different stages of implementation with consequences on the economy. With safety guidelines for social distancing, facemask and sanitation issued to construction companies, construction work has resumed almost full time across the country even though the virus is still with us.”

