Fashola advocates traffic education in schools

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, yesterday called for the inclusion of traffic education in the school curriculum to have a generation of well-informed drivers that will obey the traffic laws. This was as Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and transport experts lauded the Lagos Traffic Radio 96.1FM for keeping motorists informed about traffic updates for 10 years. Speaking at a colloquium to mark the 10th anniversary of the first African radio station dedicated to broadcasting traffic information, Fashola, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Hakeem Bello, said: “As we build these items of infrastructure, we must improve on education, | recommend that the government challenges the State Ministry of Education (in collaboration with the Ministry of Transportation) to introduce traffic education to the school curriculum drawn from the Highway Code and the Traffic Law for primary, secondary and tertiary schools in order to raise knowledgeable drivers that will obey traffic laws.

“It is my belief that if this is properly implemented, Lagos State would have produced a new generation of Motorists who are more educated and aware of their rights and duties on our motorways.” Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, said his administration would continue to strive to ensure Lagosians have the smoothest experience through infrastructure, technology and information that will enhance transportation in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda.

 

