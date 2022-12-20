News

Fashola: Bodo-Bonny Road project ready by Dec 2023

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has said work on the ongoing Bodo- Bonny Road project will be completed December 2023 even as he hailed the continued progress on the work.

He said it could only have been done by Nigeria’s foremost engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc. Fashola spoke at the project inspection tour   during the week saying, this project is going to open up this community, and will be completed December next year, Buhari in office or not.

He said: “There is no fear about that and about the funding and more fear about the ability and competence of Julius Berger to deliver on the project and in superb quality.”

He also stressed that funding for the project comes from the Federal Government’s Tax Credit Scheme into which both the NLNG and other big companies like Dangote and NNPC are investing.

The minister said: “We are in Bodo trying to connect to Bonny Island. Contrary to what some people may say, the N200 billion invested in this BBR project is nothing compared to its longterm significance.

 

