Fashola commends Diri on infrastructure, partnership with FG

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN), has lauded the Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, for his administration’s infrastructure development strides. Fashola gave the commendation yesterday during his courtesy visit to Government House, Yenagoa, after inspecting federal projects in the state. A release by Diri’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted the Minister as having lauded the Bayelsa governor for his state’s collaborative efforts with the federal government on projects sited for the state. Hesaid:“Bayelsahasclearly shown it is an example forother states to emulate in fast-tracking partnership between the federal and state government on issues of development. And I commend you.
