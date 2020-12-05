News

Fashola: FG has awarded 671 road contracts

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN), has disclosed that the Federal Government has awarded about 671 road contracts covering about 13,000 kilometres across the country, adding that the government is also embarking on massive infrastructure upgrade nationwide.

The minister, who was guest speaker at the 10th convocation of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on the theme: ‘How university education fosters entrepreneurship’, said the Federal Government was alive to its responsibilities. Fashola said: “Here is a current investment in infra-structure expansion. Nigeria has to build a new base of infrastructure to deal with our growing population.”

“I am convinced that inherent in Nigeria’s current developmental challenges certainly lay enormous opportunities. “So, where is Nigeria now? I say to you that Nigeria is also witnessing an expanded investment commitment to infrastructure upgrade of a type not seen since perhaps, what took place after the civil war. “The construction of rail tracks; expansion of five international airports, new seaport, 671 road contracts covering 13,000 kilometres nationwide point to a clear determination to reduce the infrastructure deficits that hinder growth and efficiency of business.”

