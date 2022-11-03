Fashola: FG incurs N956bn outstanding liabilities on road, housing projects

…laments impact of budget cuts

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, yesterday, disclosed that the outstanding liabilities owed contractors handling road and housing projects across the country stood at N956billion as at September 2022. Fashola stated this at separate 2023 budget defence sessions with the Senate Committees on Works and Housing, lamenting the drastic budget cuts earmarked for the two sectors in the 2023 fiscal year. According to him, out of the N956 billion outstanding liabilities, the Federal Government is owing contractors handling the National Housing Scheme N191.75 billion while the remaining balance of N765 billion is owed contractors handling road projects across the country from the total contract value of N10.4 trillion. In his submissions before the Senate Committee on Housing, Fashola said that the National Housing Project, which started in 2016 had been executed in 35 out of 36 states of the federation with 1,250 contractors. He also noted that the 6, 000 Housing units had created 46 construction sites across the country, 29, 030 direct employment and 57, 874 indirect employment. He said: “The Na-tional Housing Project is very much on course but the problems of paucity of fund through drastic budget slash and outstanding liabilities of N191.75billion, need to be urgently looked into. “In 2022 fiscal year, while the total capital votes for both Works and Housing Components of the Ministry was N441.18 billion, the proposal made for 2023 fiscal year is N146 billion. “Out of the proposed N146billion as capital expenditure for the entire Ministry in 2023 fiscal year , only N45billion is earmarked for Housing sector.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...