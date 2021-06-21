Fashola: FG’ll complete key projects before Buhari’s 2023 exit

…Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, 2nd Niger Bridge listed

The Federal Government yesterday said some notable key projects, such as the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway and the 2nd Niger Bridge would be delivered before the end of President Muhammadu Buhari administration in 2023.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), yesterday in Abuja, also reaffirmed that the construction of the Second Niger Bridge would also be completed next year.

Recall that the existing Niger Bridge, linking Onitsha and Asaba was completed in December, 1965 and was built by the French construction giant, Dumez.

Speaking at a forum of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, to mark the sixth year anniversary of the present administration, Fashola said: “We have about 44 roads under Sukuk. There are many of them across the A1-A9 so we talk about the second Niger bridge, the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, the Abuja-Kano road, those are some of the roads we intend to finish.

“We’ve finished some sections of the Tambuwal- Jega Road, Kano-Maiduguri about 350km have been completed. We’ve finished section of Enugu-Portharcourt Road. “Some sections of the Benin to Lokoja highway have also been completed. All those sections that you drive on are the sections that have been completed because we build in sections so probably 10 km you divert to the other way.” Fashola further listed some roads that have been completed because of the issuance of certificate of completion.

“Enugu-Portharcourt road, we have completed about 124km, Kano-Maiduguri we have completed 398km, Lagos-Ibadan expressway, we have completed 79km out of 127km. “On Sokoto-Tambuwal- Jega-Yauri-Kotangora 424km, on Gombe-Nina- Yola-Taraba 78 km, on second Niger bridge, we have done 2000m out of 3200m and we will finish that by next year.

“The Bodo-Bonny bridge we have done 778m of bridge work out of 3000m and we’ve done 4.6km of road work out of 34km.” On the Trans-Sahara routes, the minister said work was also in progress, Lagos to Mumbasa which is part of Lagos-Enugu through Cameroon all the way to Chad from the eastern flank all the way to East Africa.

“There is the Lagos to Algeria through Niger Republic, Lagos-Ibadan expressway is part of that route all the way to Sokoto and from there to Niger Republic. “Then to Algeria, some are still outstanding and some sections of Benin to Lokoja highway have been completed. Lagos to Badagry highway 400km, Oyo to Ogbomosho 78km.

“It is just a lot because our roads are long, so all those sections that you drive up, are the sections that are completed.

“There is the Cameroon- Nigeri to Kufo bridge which will be finished August this year, it is almost done.” On the Second Niger bridge, Fashola said the bridge, which will serve as a major link between South East and South West Nigeria, would be delivered between the second and third quarters of 2022.

Records show that construction of the bridge commenced on Sept. 1, 2018 with construction cost put at N336 billion when the contract deal was signed.

The minister, however, made no mention if the construction cost of the facility had changed since the commencement of work. He said: “So, what you see currently is the final work.

The sub-structure which entailed building cement structures under water often costs a lot of money. We should finish the bridge next year between the second quarter and third quarter.”

The bridge is 1.6km long and furnished with other ancillary infrastructure, including a 10.3km highway and an inter-change, expected to be completed next year. The bridge spans from Asaba in Delta State to Ozubulu, Ogbaru and other communities in Anambra State.

