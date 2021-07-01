Sports

Fashola hails Solaja’s book on Eagles

Works and Housing Minister, Babatunda Raji Fashola, has hailed the book, ‘Super Eagles @70…Soaring On the Wings’ written by Kunle Solaja, a renowned author and sports journalist. The anniversary of the first composition of the Nigeria national football team was at the weekend as the first 17 of the eventual 18 pioneering national team footballers was announced on June 26, 1949 by the Selection Committee of the then Nigeria Football Association, (NFA) The book which chronicles the Nigerian national football team from inception in 1949 till date is supported by the Nigeria Football Federation. In acknowledging the receipt of a copy of the book, Mr. Fashola remarked: “I write with deep pleasure and gratitude to acknowledge the receipt of your delightful book, and to say that chronicling of 70 years of the growth and achievements of our dear country’s foremost soccer ambassadors, especially at this time, is both refreshing and morale-boosting.

