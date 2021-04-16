Fashola plans to blacklist defaulting contractors

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, yesterday disclosed that his Ministry was planning to publish “a black list” of defaulting contractors, who failed to meet their own end of the contract agreement with the Federal Government. Fashola, who stated this at the National Assembly, also said that in addition to making the names of defaulting contractors public, the ministry would also be making claims of time value for money. The Minister stated this when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, to testify on a petition levelled against his Ministry and Cartil Construction Limited by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). RCCG had in the petition filed by one Pastor Niyi Adebanjo, on behalf of the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and dated 9th February, 2021, accused the Ministry of Works and Housing of making payment to the tune of N151 million to Cartil Construction Limited for the rehabilitation of the Ife-Ifewara Road in Osun State, which the church said it constructedaspartof itsCorporateSocialResponsibility( CSR). The church therefore, requested that Cartil Construction Limited should be made to refund the money to Federal Government coffers. The church said: “If anyone is to be reimbursed for the rehabilitationof theroad; itshouldbe it and not the contractor”.

In his testimony, Fashola punctured all the claims made by the Church in the petition. He said that it was not true that payments were made between 2016 and 2019 to the contractor for the construction of the road; adding that part of why the road was abandoned between 2013 and 2017 was because there was no budgetary allocation for

