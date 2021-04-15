Fashola plans to blacklist defaulting contractors

…as RCCG apologises over petition against works ministry

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Thursday, disclosed that his ministry was planning to publish “a black list” of defaulting contractors, who failed to meet their own end of contract agreements with the Federal Government.

Fashola, who stated this at the National Assembly, also said that in addition to making the names of defaulting contractors public, the ministry would also be making claims of time value for money.

The minister stated this when when appeared before the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to testify on a petition leveled against his ministry and Cartil Construction Limited by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

RCCG had in the petition, filed by one Pastor Niyi Adebanjo on behalf of the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and dated February 9, 2021, accused the Ministry of Works and Housing of making payment to the tune of N151million to Cartil Construction Limited for the rehabilitation of the Ife-Ifewara Road in Osun State, which the Church said it constructed as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The Church therefore, requested that Cartil Construction Limited should be made to refund the money to Federal government coffers.

The Church said: “If anyone is to be reimbursed for the rehabilitation of the road; it should be it and not the contractor.”

In his testimony, Fashola punctured all the claims made by the Church in the petition.

