News

Fashola plans to blacklist defaulting contractors

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Comment(0)

…as RCCG apologises over petition against works ministry

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Thursday, disclosed that his ministry was planning to publish “a black list” of defaulting contractors, who failed to meet their own end of contract agreements with the Federal Government.
Fashola, who stated this at the National Assembly, also said that in addition to making the names of defaulting contractors public, the ministry would also be making claims of time value for money.
The minister stated this when when appeared before the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to testify on a petition leveled against his ministry and Cartil Construction Limited by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).
RCCG had in the petition, filed by one Pastor Niyi Adebanjo on behalf of the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and dated February 9, 2021, accused the Ministry of Works and Housing of making payment to the tune of N151million to Cartil Construction Limited for the rehabilitation of the Ife-Ifewara Road in Osun State, which the Church said it constructed as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
The Church therefore, requested that Cartil Construction Limited should be made to refund the money to Federal government coffers.
The Church said: “If anyone is to be reimbursed for the rehabilitation of the road; it should be it and not the contractor.”
In his testimony, Fashola punctured all the claims made by the Church in the petition.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FBI opens 170 cases related to storming of US Capitol

Posted on Author Reporter

  The United States has opened criminal investigations of more than 170 people who stormed the Capitol last week and plans to charge some of the most serious offenders with assault and seditious conspiracy for their role in the violence, a federal prosecutor said on Tuesday. Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump ransacked the […]
News

NCDMB offers $30m credit facilities to oil firms, pegs interest at 8%

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) yesterday signed an agreement on US$30m Working Capital Scheme that would support operations of oil companies against adverse effects of COVID- 19 pandemic and loss of contracts due to low oil price.   The board which stated this in […]
News

Gbajabiamila creates three committees, appoints chairmen, deputies

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday created additional three standing committees, bringing the total number to 108. Prior to the new development, there were 105 standing committees in the House. The new committees include, committee on host communities, disabilities and science research institutes. Announcing the committees at the plenary, Gbajabiamila […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica