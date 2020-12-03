Fashola, Shettima, Teriba in Ekiti as retreat facilitators

Members of Ekiti State Executive Council and top functionaries of the government would today begin a two-day high level retreat in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital. Chairman of the planning committee and Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, said the retreat would, among other things, involve a comprehensive review of the developmental efforts of the present administration in relation to its five pillars of development.

All serving commissioners, special advisers and permanent secretaries in the state and some top government officials were to participate in the retreat with the theme: “Finishing Well and Sustaining Progressive leadership in Ekiti State.” Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN); former Borno State Governor, Senator Kashim Ibrahim Shettima; Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi (Ekiti North); renowned economist, Dr. Ayodeji Teriba and development specialist, Dr Otive Igbuzor, were among the facilitators for different aspects of the retreat. According to Oyebanji, the retreat will afford government top functionaries to assess the mid-term Ekiti Governance Review Report 2020; reflect on the first two years, 2018-2020, of the Dr. Kayode Fayemi-led administration in Ekiti and realign programmes and plans with new governance priorities as well as reflect on how the government can improve on service delivery and governance to ensure more impactful outcome. “It will also seek to energise existing team spirit and imbue innovative thinking among top government official as well as evolve government strategies established on the interlinks and flow between vision, focus, plans, policies to budgets, policies and programmes for the overall benefit of Ekiti State.”

