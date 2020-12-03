News

Fashola, Shettima, Teriba in Ekiti as retreat facilitators

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Members of Ekiti State Executive Council and top functionaries of the government would today begin a two-day high level retreat in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital. Chairman of the planning committee and Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, said the retreat would, among other things, involve a comprehensive review of the developmental efforts of the present administration in relation to its five pillars of development.

All serving commissioners, special advisers and permanent secretaries in the state and some top government officials were to participate in the retreat with the theme: “Finishing Well and Sustaining Progressive leadership in Ekiti State.” Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN); former Borno State Governor, Senator Kashim Ibrahim Shettima; Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi (Ekiti North); renowned economist, Dr. Ayodeji Teriba and development specialist, Dr Otive Igbuzor, were among the facilitators for different aspects of the retreat. According to Oyebanji, the retreat will afford government top functionaries to assess the mid-term Ekiti Governance Review Report 2020; reflect on the first two years, 2018-2020, of the Dr. Kayode Fayemi-led administration in Ekiti and realign programmes and plans with new governance priorities as well as reflect on how the government can improve on service delivery and governance to ensure more impactful outcome. “It will also seek to energise existing team spirit and imbue innovative thinking among top government official as well as evolve government strategies established on the interlinks and flow between vision, focus, plans, policies to budgets, policies and programmes for the overall benefit of Ekiti State.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Pilots threaten to ground airlines over sack

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Aircraft pilots have concluded plans to down tools in two weeks if Air Peace and Bristow Helicopters fail to recall their colleagues sacked on Monday and Tuesday by the airlines. The threat to carry out their strike action could worsen the fragile aviation industry and ground skeletal operations of carriers that have been impacted by […]
News

NLC threatens to tackle infractions on workers’ rights

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday said it will mobilise action against state governments and other employers of labour using the COVID-19 pandemic as a ploy to sack workers and undermine their rights. NLC President, Mr. Ayuba Wabba, said this while speaking with newsmen on the commencement of the Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting of […]
News

COVID-19: In’t travelers to access free treatment at Reddington

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Medical Director Armoured Shield Centre and Reddigton Zaine Lab, Lagos, Dr. Olusola Oluwole has said that centre is set to offer free treatment to any international air travelers who arrives Nigeria. In a statement on Saturday, the management said it is part of its contribution towards eradicating the dreaded Corona virus pandemic in Nigeria.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: