Fashola, Shettima to leaders: Don’t see critics as enemies

FormerLagosStateGovernor and Minister of Works, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola(SAN) and the ex-Borno State Governor, Senator Kashim Shettima, have called on Nigerians leaders not to ever see critics as enemies but rather as confidence vote in their abilities to do more.

The duo enjoined all politicians to build their stewardships in the minds of the citizens in order to earn respect and enduring legacies after tenure. This came as Governor Kayode Fayemi also charged political appointees in the State on commitment to developmental agenda and not allow their personal ambition jeorpadise government’s delivery service to the people.

They Spoke in Ado Ekiti, on Thursday, during high level retreat 2020 organised by Governor Fayemi, with the theme: ‘Finishing well and sustaining progressive leadership in Ekiti State’. Theprogrammewasstaged in compliance with COVID-19 pandemic regulations, as participants used face masks and many of the resource persons made their presentations via virtual means. Delivering his speech on “Finishing well, winning against all odds,” Fashola posited that Fayemi and his team must focus attentions on the kernel of the cardinal objectives of his administration to earn the respect of Ekiti people. “Nothing can be more successful than self-measurement. I urge all of you to keep the world finishing well in minds. You all agreed on a goal, but the question to ask is that can we finish well ? We must ask ourselves especially those having political ambitions who may want to place personal ambitions over collective gains.

Related Articles
News

Alleged N12.7m fraud: EFCC arrests Yahoo boy, pastor

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Economic and Financial Crimes C o m m i s s i o n , (EFCC) has announced the arrest of a suspected internet fraudster, one Adebayo Olawale, and his pastor, Gbenga Moses Adesoju. A statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said the arrest was effected […]
News

SERAP sues Buhari over non-disclosure of N800bn recovered loot details

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Akeem Nafiu A rights organization, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has dragged President Muhammadu Buhari to the Federal High Court in Abuja over his government’s failure to publish details of N800 billion recovered loot.   The suit was sequel to the president’s refusal to heed SERAP’s demand concerning details of the recovered loot […]
News

Michelle Obama, in DNC speech, slams Trump White House for ‘chaos’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former first lady Michelle Obama, in a measured but searing address to close out Democrats’ opening convention night, accused President Trump’s White House of operating in “chaos” and without “empathy” as she urged voters to cast their ballots for Joe Biden like their lives depend on it. In prerecorded remarks, Obama stressed the “awesome power of the […]

