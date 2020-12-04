Fashola, Shettima to leaders: Don’t see critics as enemies

FormerLagosStateGovernor and Minister of Works, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola(SAN) and the ex-Borno State Governor, Senator Kashim Shettima, have called on Nigerians leaders not to ever see critics as enemies but rather as confidence vote in their abilities to do more.

The duo enjoined all politicians to build their stewardships in the minds of the citizens in order to earn respect and enduring legacies after tenure. This came as Governor Kayode Fayemi also charged political appointees in the State on commitment to developmental agenda and not allow their personal ambition jeorpadise government’s delivery service to the people.

They Spoke in Ado Ekiti, on Thursday, during high level retreat 2020 organised by Governor Fayemi, with the theme: ‘Finishing well and sustaining progressive leadership in Ekiti State’. Theprogrammewasstaged in compliance with COVID-19 pandemic regulations, as participants used face masks and many of the resource persons made their presentations via virtual means. Delivering his speech on “Finishing well, winning against all odds,” Fashola posited that Fayemi and his team must focus attentions on the kernel of the cardinal objectives of his administration to earn the respect of Ekiti people. “Nothing can be more successful than self-measurement. I urge all of you to keep the world finishing well in minds. You all agreed on a goal, but the question to ask is that can we finish well ? We must ask ourselves especially those having political ambitions who may want to place personal ambitions over collective gains.

