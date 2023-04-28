Fashola tasks students, youths on skills acquisition, others

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN), yesterday said that Nigerians, especially students, need to change their orientation towards technical, vocational and skills acquisition. This is as he said that the era of orientation to go to school to acquire certificate to get a job is no longer sustainable. He advised the youth to embrace entrepreneurship that would equip them to be entrepreneurs and employers of labour rather than to be employees, or looking for nonexisting white-collar jobs. Fashola gave the advice while delivering the 38th Convocation of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, Yaba, Lagos. The theme of the lecture was: “Vocational-Technical Training, Skills Acquisition and Youths in the World of Work and the Employment Market: What Does Nigeria Have to Offer.” He, however, urged the students and youths to think of what they can do for the country, rather than what the country will do for them, saying their reaction to opportunities is the function of their education.